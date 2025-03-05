Alex Rodriguez spreads smiles with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis to celebrate daughter Ella's special milestone

Former baseball superstar Alex Rodriguez recently shared a heartfelt moment with his younger daughter, Ella, and his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis. Rodriguez had a stellar 22-season career in the majors, playing for teams such as the Seattle Marines and most notably, the New York Yankees.

Currently, the 49-year-old is a successful businessman, serving as the chairman and CEO of A-Rod Corp, a company he founded in 1996. He shares two daughters with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, from whom he parted ways in 2008. Despite their split, the two remain on good terms for the sake of their children.

Both Rodriguez and Scurtis recently reunited on February 25 to attend the junior ring ceremony of their younger daughter, Ella, who studies at Gulliver Preparatory School in Miami, Florida. A-Rod shared a picture from the event on his Instagram account, captioned:

“Can’t believe Ella’s already a Junior”

Alex Rodriguez IG (Credits: Instagram/@arod)

Rodriguez also tagged Scurtis in his story. The image showed both of them alongside Ella, who was showing her ring while holding a flower. A-Rod was dressed in a gray sweater and black pants, while Cynthia wore a floral dress.

Ella was born to Alex Rodriguez and Cynthia Scurtis in April 2008. As she prepares to begin her junior year of high school, her older sister, Natasha, who was born in November 2004, is currently studying at the University of Michigan in the musical theatre department.

Alex Rodriguez shared heartfelt birthday tribute to daughter Ella in 2024

Despite his hectic schedule, Alex Rodriguez makes time to spend quality moments with his loved ones, especially his daughters. He often shares these private moments on social media.

In April 2024, Rodriguez wished his younger daughter, Ella, a happy birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post. He captioned it:

“Happy Birthday Ella! You light up ever room you walk into and I am so proud of you in every way. ❤️”

He also shared several images from Ella’s childhood, capturing adorable father-daughter moments. In one image, Rodriguez is seen posing alongside a young Ella, who is wearing a Yankees jersey.

Another photo features the father-daughter duo on a yacht trip, with a beautiful rainbow in the background.

