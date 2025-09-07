Alex Rodriguez steals the spotlight with girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro as his glamorous wedding date

Alex Rodriguez and his girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, attended a wedding over the weekend. The fitness enthusiast mesmerized the former New York Yankees star with her outfit.On Saturday, A-Rod posted several photos from Ashleigh Honigh and Robbie's wedding celebrations. His date, Jaclyn, wore an elegant black gown adorned with a sparkling neckline to complement his classic black tuxedo outfit.In one picture where they posed in front of a decorative mirror with a bouquet of fresh blooms in the foreground, A-Rod called Cordeiro &quot;the best wedding date.&quot; Jaclyn Cordeiro's Instagram story via @jac_lynfitAlex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro were first romantically linked in October 2022 when they were spotted together taking a stroll on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.They went public with their relationship on December 17, 2022, when A-Rod posted a holiday photo of the couple alongside his daughters, Natasha and Ella. Rodriguez shares the daughters with his former wife, Cynthia Scurtis.Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro attended 2025 Basketball Hall of Fame ceremonyAlex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro attended their friend's wedding in the morning, and by evening, they were in Springfield, Massachusetts, to attend the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's Class of 2025 Enshrinement Ceremony.Nine basketball greats were enshrined, including NBA stars Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard, WNBA legends Sue Bird, Maya Moore and Sylvia Fowles, the 2008 U.S. Olympic Men's National Team (&quot;The Redeem Team&quot;), Billy Donovan, Danny Crawford and Micky Arison.A-Rod posted a carousel of pictures on Instagram from the ceremony with the following caption:&quot;Congratulations to @mooremaya , @sylvia_fowles, and all the legendary athletes who were honored tonight. You have all deeply impacted the sport. @hoophall.&quot;Rodriguez posed with Sylvia Fowles, his business partner Marc Lore, Maya Moore, Jaclyn Cordeiro among others. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostA Tipoff Celebration and Awards Gala also took place on Friday in Connecticut. Over 50 Hall of Famers, including the inductees for the Class of 2025, were present.