"Everything happens for a reason" - Alex Rodriguez still healing from his split with Jennifer Lopez, focusing on his well-being now

Alex Rodriguez has been focused on his health since he and Jennifer Lopez (J.Lo) split up, remaining active and going to the gym daily. Alex is still recovering from their breakup.

Rodriguez is one of baseball's all-time greats, best known for his 12-year stint with the New York Yankees. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez swiftly established themselves as one of Hollywood's most powerful couples. Alex was engaged to the "Papi" singer J.Lo until April 2021, when the couple announced their split. Their love story was incredibly romantic — until it abruptly ended.

iHeartRadio @iHeartRadio The word on the street is true: JLo and Alex Rodriguez are no more. The word on the street is true: JLo and Alex Rodriguez are no more. 💔 😢 https://t.co/PbVwE4rmbf

"The word on the street is true: JLo and Alex Rodriguez are no more." - @ iHeartRadio

During a lavish 2019 vacation in the Bahamas, the former Yankees shortstop proposed to the "I'm Into You" singer, Jennifer Lopez.

"She said yes," Alex captioned a snapshot of the stunning engagement ring on his Instagram account.

The two were excited to announce their engagement.

iHeartRadio @iHeartRadio @JLo just spoke on her engagement to Alex Rodriguez for the first time and my heart is seriously exploding: ihr.fm/2ThglQA .@JLo just spoke on her engagement to Alex Rodriguez for the first time and my heart is seriously exploding: ihr.fm/2ThglQA https://t.co/WJLnz0OHcC

"JLo just spoke on her engagement to Alex Rodriguez for the first time and my heart is seriously exploding." - @ iHeartRadio

The couple seemed to be a match made in heaven.

Timeline of Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez's Relationship:

1999:

Rodriguez met Lopez and requested her autograph, which he still retains two decades later.

"TBT to almost 20 years ago when a big time global pop superstar signed a pic for a young ball player." - @ ARod

2005:

J.Lo ran into Rodriguez in May 2005 when she stopped to shake his hand before the first pitch of a game at Shea Stadium in Queens, which she was attending with her then-husband, Anthony.

2017:

Lopez and Rodriguez were verified as a couple. Rodriguez went on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in April to tell how he and Lopez got back in touch.

Later that month, Lopez returned to the show and revealed that she had seen Rodriguez while eating lunch at a restaurant.

Footwear News @FootwearNews Selena Gomez and The Weeknd, JLo and Alex Rodriguez & More Celeb Couples On the Met Gala Red Carpet trib.al/xdFMxQH Selena Gomez and The Weeknd, JLo and Alex Rodriguez & More Celeb Couples On the Met Gala Red Carpet trib.al/xdFMxQH https://t.co/0IR3BOSLr3

"Selena Gomez and The Weeknd, JLo and Alex Rodriguez & More Celeb Couples On the Met Gala Red Carpet." - @ Footwear News

J-Rod made their first official red carpet appearance together in May 2017 at the annual fashion show.

2018:

Rodriguez goes to Instagram on Thanksgiving to post a sweet photo of his and Lopez's children all nestled together in bed, all smiling.

"Thankful for mornings like this with the ones I love most. I am truly blessed." - @ ARod

2019:

In March 2019, Lopez and Rodriguez were officially engaged.

2020:

In an interview with "ELLE," Lopez stated that she and Rodriguez had scheduled their wedding twice in 2020. However, they had to cancel both times due to the continuing coronavirus outbreak. She made it clear that she was not in a rush to marry Rodriguez.

2021:

In a joint statement, Lopez and Rodriguez made their breakup official. J.Lo and Rodriguez revealed the news in an exclusive joint statement to "TODAY."

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

After five years of romance, what could have happened to lead to J-Rod's split?

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt