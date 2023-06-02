Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez appeared on Pat McAfee's show on Wednesday and spoke about "one of the biggest falls of all time" in his career. A-Rod was referring to his suspension from the MLB in 2013 after he confessed to taking performance-enhancing drugs (PED). He spoke at length about how the setback affected him and what he did to bounce back.

"I played for the great New York Yankees. I was the highest paid player in the game," Rodriguez said. I played with one of the great icons Derek Jeter. I felt depression, I was the first ballot Hall of Famer.

People didn't write back to me. I looked in the mirror and said, there's one to blame but the guy I'm looking at."

Watch the conversation in the video below:

McAfee recently posted a TikTok video applauding former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez. In the video posted by McAfee, he is seen excitedly holding a baseball bat and talking to A-Rod and calling him "one of the most talented hitters."

"I think what people forget is you are shoot one of the most talented f**ing hitters in the history of the game. Right, A-Rod?"

To this A-Rod says:"Yeah," and McAfee responds enthusiastically, saying,"Hell, yeah dude."

Alex Rodriguez's storied career was marred by his involvement in the 2013 PED scandal

A-Rod received a 162-game suspension after confessing to taking performance-enhancing drugs in 2013. Rodriguez has often spoken about his mistakes in interviews. He once attended a luncheon with the University of Miami students in 2017, where he discussed his errors and referred to himself as a jerk:

“I think just being a big jerk, you know. … I was really just a big jerk. I made mistakes, and then doubled down and became a bigger jerk and then went on sports radio and made an ass of myself,” A-Rod said.

In the 2013 season's biogenesis incident, in which more than 13 players were accused of acquiring performance-enhancing chemicals from the US Biogenesis clinic, Alex Rodriguez had a significant part to play.

Rodriguez's 2014 season was cut short by his suspension, which is the longest in baseball history.

Rodriguez, a former MLB All-Star shortstop, announced his retirement from the game in 2016 after 22 seasons with the Seattle Mariners (1994–2000), Texas Rangers (2001–2003), and New York Yankees (2004–2016).

