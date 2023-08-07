Recently, ex-baseball player Alex Rodriguez and girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro marked a significant occasion, subtly suggesting the impact she has had on his life.

Rodriguez talked about his belief in the value of surrounding oneself with good people and how Jaclyn has had a positive influence on him.

“I always say that you hang out with good people and you start to move into the direction as the right people you surround yourself with,” said Alex

The couple, who made their relationship Instagram official a few months after meeting, is still together and happy almost a year later.

Their mutual love of fitness has also forged a stronger bond between them, despite Rodriguez's playful admission that he may not be as athletic as his partner.

"One-half of us is [fit], I don’t know about me," said Alex

It is clear that Rodriguez and Jaclyn have a transformational relationship that encourages him to embrace a more positive course for his life while enjoying their shared interests.

Alex Rodriguez's Heartfelt Revelation for Cynthia Scurtis

Alex Rodriguez and Cynthia Scurtis

Alex Rodriguez and Cynthia Scurtis divorced over 10 years ago, but they are still friendly and have a good relationship. In a recent statement, Rodriguez thanked Scurtis, 50, for being in his life and referred to himself as the "luckiest man" because of their connection.

The former couple had two daughters together, Natasha (18) and Ella (15), during their six-year marriage, which ended in 2008. Rodriguez and Scurtis have prioritized their kids' welfare despite being divorced and have developed a cordial co-parenting relationship.

In praising their bond and highlighting their shared dedication to their kids, Rodriguez spoke highly of them. He noted their mutually increasing gratitude as they grew older, emphasizing the significance of their peaceful co-parenting relationship.

Rodriguez values his ability to successfully co-parent and the fact that Scurtis is still his best friend more than his athletic achievements. The ex-couple's ability to put their children first while maintaining a strong friendship is a touching example of maturity and mutual respect.