Brian Cashman plays a crucial role in securing the future of the Yankees ahead of the trade deadline. In a recent interview with USA Today, Alex Rodriguez opened up about his thoughts on the New York Yankees' future.

A-Rod praised Aaron Judge and called him "Derek Jeter 2.0". He believes that all the power, prowess and mastery that Jeter used to display can be seen in Aaron Judge's performances.

However, Rodriguez believes Yankees GM Brian Cashman needs to make a big trade decision before the deadline to push the team forward.

"It's going to come down to Brian Cashman. The bottom line is you've got to make a move in the trading deadline. That's going to complement and enhance this roster."

The Yankees seem to have been bitten by an injury bug this season, with several players making their way to the Injured List. It has, therefore, been really difficult for the team to maintain form.

Aaron Judge and Brian Cashman can revive the New York Yankees

While making a catch in right field Against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Judge banged his right big toe when he collided with the door of the visiting bullpen. As a result, he was placed on the injured list.

Aaron Judge currently holds an impressive slash line of .291/.404/.674, leading the Yankees in various offensive categories. With 19 home runs, 40 RBIs, and 51 hits in the 2023 season, Judge has been a standout performer once again for the New York Yankees.

Judge will certainly play a huge role for the Yankees this season, but he cannot single-handedly win every game.

If Brian Cashman can make the right moves before the trade deadline, there is a real chance the New York Yankees can compete for the World Series.

