Alex Vesia drops 1-word reaction as Dodgers star poses with teammate Joe Kelly's mural

On Saturday, Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Alex Vesia took to Instagram to share a snap to his story as he posed in front of a mural dedicated to former teammate, right-handed pitcher Joe Kelly. The mural is located on the left field reserve level, on the outer wall of Dodger Stadium.

"Joe 🐐" Alex Vesia captioned his Instagram story

Screenshot of Vesia's Instagram story (Images from - Instagram.com/@alexvesia IG Stories)

A native of Anaheim, California, Joe Kelly has spent five seasons representing the Los Angeles Dodgers so far. Over the years, the veteran has established himself as a cult hero of sorts for Dodgers fans.

It is not surprising to see the love Kelly receives from Blues' fans, as the 36-year-old has played important roles in bringing two World Series titles to the city of LA in the 2020 and 2024 seasons.

The 2024 season was a memorable one for both Alex Vesia and Joe Kelly

For Alex Vesia, Joe Kelly, and anyone else of a Los Angeles Dodgers persuasion, the 2024 season will surely live long in the memory. Finishing the regular season with the best record in the major leagues, the Blues won another NL West title, punching their ticket for the postseason in the process.

Reliever Alex Vesia had a great year, finishing the regular season with a 5-4 win/loss record, along with a 1.76 ERA and 87 total strikeouts. Joe Kelly, on the other hand, did not fare as well, as he struggled with various injury issues, finishing with a 1-1 record and a 4.78 ERA, along with 35 total strikeouts. Injury issues kept him out of the entirety of the postseason.

Alex Vesia (L) and Joe Kelly (R) (Images from - Getty)

Just like the regular season, the postseason also turned out to be a resounding success for Vesia, Kelly and co., as they eventually ended up winning baseball's biggest prize, the World Series.

Having moved to LA in 2021, this was Vesia's first time winning the World Series. For Kelly, however, lifting the Commissioner's trophy at the end of the season was a much more familiar feeling. The veteran already has two rings to his name, one from the Dodgers' win in 2020 and the other from his win with the Boston Red Sox in 2018.

