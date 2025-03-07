  • home icon
  • "Alex Verdugo can rub teams the wrong way" - MLB analyst preaches for Aaron Judge's ex-teammate despite disappointing stint with Yankees

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Mar 07, 2025 20:19 GMT
Alex Verdugo remains unsigned with less than three weeks until opening day. At this stage, a signing at the MLB level gets less likely with every passing day. Aaron Judge's former teammate had a rough end to his stint with the New York Yankees, and he's still on the market.

A lot of players remain unsigned and unwanted in free agency. However, as MLB insider Ken Rosenthal pointed out on "Foul Territory," they are usually old.

Rosenthal said that Verdugo isn't in the same boat as aging players like Anthony Rizzo or J.D. Martinez. He admitted that it's a curious case that Verdugo, a "younger free agent" at just 28, has gotten next to no attention.

"I don't know what the problem is here," Rosenthal said on Friday (10:56). "Yes, he has a different personality, but teammates seem to like him. Maybe at times, he can rub teams the wrong way and certainly did not finish well with the Yankees, but is he a major league outfielder, can he help some team? Absolutely."
Verdugo has a reputation and some teams don't like outgoing, big personalities like the outfielder has. However, Rosenthal maintains that despite that, he is young and capable of making it as a backup outfielder.

Alex Verdugo is waiting patiently for next chance

Alex Verdugo is still on the open market ahead of the March 27 opening day in baseball. After struggling last season with the New York Yankees, no one has tried to sign him.

Verdugo is waiting patiently for his next chance. The former Boston Red Sox and LA Dodgers outfielder shared a reel of his best plays throughout the years six on Instagram on Saturday.

He added "IN DUE TIME" as the caption, indicating that he remains positive that he can once again play a big role as he did for his previous teams if given the chance. Whether due to injury or teams opening up and giving him a shot, Verdugo, with 70 career home runs, could land somewhere.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
