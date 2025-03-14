Alex Vesia's wife shares unseen scenes from inside the flight as Dodgers head to Tokyo for Cubs matchup

Alex Vesia and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in Japan for the Tokyo Series. Just like last year, the team will not start in the USA at the same time as other MLB teams. Instead, they're starting over a week early in Japan, while it was in Korea last year.

There's been plenty of documentation of the journeys to Tokyo from America. It's a big moment for baseball, especially considering the fandom for the team that's in Japan, and Vesia's wife, Kayla, has contributed to that with some behind-the-scenes footage on her TikTok.

The team, which includes Vesia's wife Kayla, left from Phoenix, which is where they'd been playing Cactus League games for Spring Training. She captured footage of them boarding the plane, enjoying their meals together and boarding the bus in Japan as well as their rides around the city.

While there will be plenty of official documentation by the team and social media pages, Vesia's wife is providing an inside look from her own perspective to round out the picture of what this trip was truly like.

Alex Vesia's Dodgers teammates anticipate unforgettable trip to Japan

With three Japanese megastars on their roster in Shohei Ohtani, Roki Sasaki and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the Los Angeles Dodgers are beloved in Japan. This trip is something most players are sure will be unforgettable.

Alex Vesia and the Dodgers headed to Japan (Getty)

Alex Vesia's teammates, many of whom were captured experiencing the first moments of the trip by his wife Kayla, anticipated a wild ride. Teoscar Hernandez said, via USA Today:

“It’s going to be absolutely crazy over there. It’s going to be so wild."

Max Muncy said it would be like traveling with the Beatles, and Austin Barnes said it might be impossible for his Japanese teammates to walk around in the city once they arrive.

Michael Conforto said:

“I think we’re all excited because we can say this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity over there. We all know how the fans embrace baseball over there, so you can imagine how they’ll react seeing our guys."

The Dodgers take on the Chicago Cubs in Japan on March 18-19 before returning home to start Opening Day alongside all other MLB teams.

