Alexis Diaz Contract: Breaking down Reds pitcher's salary details in 2023

Alexis Diaz secured his 18th save of the season against the reigning champions, the Houston Astros in a 2-1 win for the Cincinnati Reds. The pitcher has been an important component in the bullpen for the Reds, a team that is looking to make a swift comeback this season.

Alexis Diaz has been with the Cincinnati franchise since 2015 after signing on as an international free agent. The Puerto Rican alternated between the professional and amateur leagues in the latter half of the last decade before finally making his mark in the 2019 season with the Reds' Single-A affiliated team, Dayton Dragons.

He further impressed on his promotion to the Double-A Chattanooga Lookouts in 2021 posting a 3.83 ERA with 70 strikeouts in 42.1 innings out of the bullpen. He was called up to the 40-man MLB roster at the end of the year and made his debut with the Reds last season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Since then Alexis Diaz has only been on the rise. The 26-year-old has recorded an MLB-high 23 saves with 18 of them coming this season. He is currently tied with San Francisco Giants pitcher Camilo Doval for the most saves in the National League.

Diaz's contract is worth $730,000 a year with 2023 and 2024 being the pre-arbitration years for the Puerto Rican. Starting in 2025, he will be able to negotiate terms with the franchise regarding his contract. If he keeps this form, he'll surely have the space to demand a big contract from Cincinnati.

Alexis Diaz gets hit for one run in save against the Astros

Against the Astros, Diaz proved his mettle again on Friday night as the Reds won their sixth consecutive game. Trying to defend a 2-0 lead in the ninth, Diaz gave away a run as Jose Abreu scored off a Jeremy Pena ground-out sacrifice.

Chas McCormick drew a walk but the Reds' pitcher came back in strong fashion to get Corey Julks out.

Poll : 0 votes