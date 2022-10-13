"All the glory goes to the Lord...for 23 years, I have felt some great relationships in this game" - Albert Pujols after retiring from his legendary MLB career with St. Louis Cardinals

Albert Pujols, a future Hall of Famer and legend of the St. Louis Cardinals, intends to retire after this season and will attempt to win the World Series for one final time this October. In his final interview, he spoke about his MLB career and his love for team Cardinals.

"All the glory goes to the Lord...He made the door open for me to come here. I continued to trust my process, worked hard and waiting for my opportunities. Did whatever I had to do. It was never about me but for Cardinals. For 23 years, I have felt some great relationships in this game.”

WATCH:

"Albert final interview" – Frank Cusumano

Earlier this season, Pujols hit his 700th career home run against the LA Dodgers. He currently has the fourth-most home runs in MLB history.

Albert Pujols’ retirement plans

In an interview with MLB.com, of his retirement, Pujols said:

"No, I did, I swear I did [wonder why I chose to play in 2022]. There were some times when I [asked] myself that, many times. When you have good people around you and they are encouraging you and you realize that God has opened so many doors for you, man, it puts things back into perspective.”

He added:

“I decided, 'I'm going to stick with it!' I knew sooner or later it was going to come and turn around for me, because it can't be like it was all year long.” Pujols added.

The All-Star split with Diedre, his wife of 22 years, and has now reportedly welcomed a new girl, Nicole Fernandez, into his life.

Albert Pujols with Nicole Fernandez.

Fernandez took to social media to congratulate Pujols on his 700th career home run.

Cards Nation @CardsNation13 Final reg season game for Albert Pujols. Look at his totals and all time rank



Games: 3,080 (5th)

Hits: 3,384 (9th)

HR: 703 (4th)

RBI: 2,218 (2nd)

Extra Base Hits: 1,405 (3rd)

Total Bases: 6,211 (2nd)

Go Ahead HR: 263 (1st)

Pitchers HR Against: 458 (1st)



When Pujols made his Cardinals debut in 2001, he was named Rookie of the Year. He would then go on to win three MVP Awards and assist the Cardinals in both their 2006 and 2011 World Series victories. Pujols signed with the Los Angeles Angels in 2011 and left the Cards.

Because he has contributed more than any other player to the Cards franchise, fans will miss Pujols profoundly.

