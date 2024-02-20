"All the head stuff is behind me" - Anthony Rizzo confident of rebound season following concussion-marred year for Yankees

The New York Yankees recorded one of their worst MLB campaigns last season, and star first baseman Anthony Rizzo is one of several players looking to make amends in the upcoming season.

Rizzo started the 2023 season like a man possessed and was on a red-hot hitting streak before a sudden dip in form befuddled fans and experts alike. The four-time Gold Glove winner's dip began after a collision with Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. on May 28, 2023.

The three-time All-Star passed MLB’s concussion protocols at the time and returned to action the following month. However, Rizzo complained of 'fogginess' after the team's series against the Baltimore Orioles.

As it turned out, the Yankees star was deemed to be suffering from post-concussion syndrome and was subsequently put on the injured list, missing the final two months of his team's forgettable season.

But according to the former World Series winner with the Cubs, it's all in the past now and he is ready to contribute to his team's success in the forthcoming season.

“All the head stuff is behind me, thankfully." Rizzo said on Tuesday. "Had a very normal offseason, Felt very long but excited to be back in camp.”

Anthony Rizzo's redemption could help the Yankees seal a playoff berth

While Rizzo's form nosedived after the injury, contributing to the Yankees' underwhelming season, the star slugger is feeling healthy and is looking at the bright side of things.

He said:

“It’s all perspective. It could have been worse. Thankfully It’s all better now. And I always look at the bright side of things. I got a little extra rest, got my body in great shape, but just excited to be here and a fresh start on a new year.”

Rizzo had registered 11 home runs with 32 RBI before his collision, and he will be looking to replicate the same form when the Bronx Bombers start their 2024 season with eyes on a postseason berth.

"New York City's the mecca of the world. It's an energetic city with very passionate fans, so a parade would be amazing."

His form, coupled with Juan Soto's addition and Giancarlo Stanton's jaw-dropping transformation could play a vital role in the team's World Series aspirations. Not to mention captain Aaron Judge, who will be looking to produce another MVP-caliber season in the iconic pinstripes.

