  • "All JP Crawford had to do is throw at the runner" - Fans erupt after Mariners star hurdles over runner to turn insane double play in ALCS Game 7

"All JP Crawford had to do is throw at the runner" - Fans erupt after Mariners star hurdles over runner to turn insane double play in ALCS Game 7

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 21, 2025 06:16 GMT
MLB: Spring Training-Seattle Mariners at Milwaukee Brewers - Source: Imagn
"All JP Crawford had to do is throw at the runner" - Fans erupt after Mariners star hurdles over runner to turn insane double play in ALCS Game 7 - Source: Imagn

Seattle Mariners shortstop JP Crawford turned an insane double play to end the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in ALCS Game 7 at Rogers Center. With a runner on and only one out, Nathan Lukes grounded to Crawford who first touched the second base to record the first out before making a jump over the runner to throw at first base and caught Lukes short.

MLB Fox shared the play on X (formerly Twitter). The Mariners were leading the game 3-1 at that point.

The acrobatic play lead to several appreciative reactions. One fan wrote:

"All he had to do is throw it at the runner and he would have been out."
"It’s a miracle in the fields," another fan commented.
"Notice how he didn’t nail the runner in the back of the head for no reason," one fan added.
"At least our guy didn’t hit the runner. 😬" one fan said.
"Oh s**t. You don’t just throw it at the runner for the out? lol," one fan wrote.
"Excellent service," one fan posted.

JP Crawford and Mariners fell short in Game 7

The Mariners missed the opportunity to make it to the World Series for the first time after dropping Games 6 & 7.

The Mariners made the first splash on the scorecard on Josh Naylor's RBI single in the first inning against Shane Bieber. Daulton Varsho tied the game with an RBI single. Julio Rodriguez made it 2-1 in favor of the Mariners after he hit a solo home run off Bieber in the third inning.

The Mariners took a 3-1 lead in the game after Cal Raleigh went deep in the fifth inning against Louis Varland. Things remain cold for the next two inning before the Blue Jays got some activity going by filling two bases with runners to mark George Springer's arrival in the seventh inning. This was the defining moment of the game and Springer delivered on Eduardo Bazardo's pitch. He hit a go-ahead three run home run to take a 4-3 lead.

That remain the final scoring shot of the night as Blue Jays closer Jeff Hoffman retired Rodriguez with a strikeout to win the AL pennant and advance to the World Series.

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Edited by Krutik Jain
