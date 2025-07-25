“All part of the HOF memories” - Yankees legend CC Sabathia pens heartfelt thanks after roadside rescue on way to Cooperstown

Following a stellar 19 seasons in the major leagues, former All-Star pitcher CC Sabathia is getting inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame this weekend.While Sabathia was elected to the Hall of Fame in January in his first year of eligibility, receiving 86.8 percent of the votes, his route to Cooperstown was met with unexpected turbulence.As the legendary New York Yankees pitcher headed to Cooperstown on Thursday for the Hall of Fame weekend, CC Sabathia's car broke down near the Palisades Parkway in upstate New York. With his family stranded, the Yankees legend asked for help on X:“Car broke down on the way to Cooperstown. Anyone headed that way?”The former Cy Young winner played for the Yankees for nearly a decade and helped the team to a World Series title in his first season with the franchise in 2009. Given his reputation as a fan-favorite, Sabathia received swift aid from fans.&quot;Made it to Cooperstown!! Damn y’all are some real ones to offer rides and everything 😂 Much love! It’s all part of the HOF memories,&quot; Sabathia updated on X.The 45-year-old will be inducted into Cooperstown on Sunday along with former teammate and Seattle Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki and Houston Astros icon Billy Wagner.