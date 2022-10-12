All Smiles: Aaron Judge's Teeth Before And After 

Aaron Judge's teeth have become the subject of much discussion recently. The New York Yankees star has plenty to smile about, perhaps that's why fans are taking notice of his grin.

2022 has already been a historic season for Aaron Judge, and the playoffs have not even begun. Aaron Judge is the most famous man in the entire baseball world.

In September, Aaron Judge tied Babe Ruth's personal home run record. The historic feat came on September 20th, as Judge launched his 60th home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Babe Ruth hit 60 dingers 95 years ago, during the 1927 season.

In early October, Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season against the Texas Rangers. With the 62nd home run, he surpassed Roger Maris, who held the widely accepted MLB home run record, set in 1961. He certainly kept fans on edge as the home run came in the final series of the season for the Yankees.

When he first burst onto the scene in 2016, Aaron Judge's teeth were a trademark of his. The dashing young rookie had an iconic gaptooth. It was as if being 6 foot 7 did not already make him one of the most recognizable players in the game of baseball.

At one point in 2021, Aaron Judge's teeth appeared to be different. The star now brandishes a Hollywood-esque smile, complete with a fresh set of dazzling pearly whites.

During the 2021 Spring Training, fans began to notice that the gaptooth that Aaron Judge had sported for years had vanished. It led to some colorful commentary online. It seems everybody noticed the new set of chompers for the former Rookie of the Year Award winner.

Aaron Judge finished 2022 with 62 home runs and 131 RBIs, leading the MLB in both categories. Judge eventually lost out in batting average to Luis Arraez of the Minnesota Twins. Otherwise, he would have been the first player in a decade to win the Triple Crown.

Aaron Judge's teeth may get even more airtime in the playoffs

Judge and the Yankees are set to play the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Division Series. Game 1 will kick off on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium. If Judge bats anything like he did all season, fans will get to see a whole lot more smiles, and fans will see more of Aaron Judge's teeth.

