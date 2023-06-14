Former All-Star outfielder Curtis Granderson had the privilage of playing with both the New York Mets and New York Yankees. The speedy outfielder spent eight seasons in the Big Apple and was a fan favorite in both the Bronx and in Queens.

The Mets-Yankees matchup has developed into one of baseball's most intriguing rivalries over the past few seasons. The two teams have die-hard fanbases and have combined for 29 World Series championships. They also have the two highest payrolls in the majors, meaning that the demands are high for both franchises to deliver.

As per a recent article in Audacy, Granderson spoke about his time in New York and the atmosphere in both Citi Field and Yankee Stadium:

"Citi Field and the new Yankee Stadium – Citi Field when it was rocking was louder, in my opinion."

Granderson was speaking on WFAN Sports Radio and clarified that while he had experienced a World Series with the New York Mets, he did not match that experience with the Yankees.

Granderson made a name for himself with the Detroit Tigers between 2004 and 2009. The third-round pick worked his way up to ladder to estabilsih himself as one of the league's star outfielders during his heyday. He is a three-time All-Star and a Silver Slugger award winner. He also led the Amercian League in RBIs in 2011.

Known for exceptional ability as a hitter, he was able to hit, hit with power, field, throw and run the bases.

Curtis Granderson impressed the New York Mets in Citi Field in 2022

New York Mets fans gather outside of the stadium prior to game three of the NLDS at Citi Field on October 12, 2015 in New York City.

Curtis Granderson was one of the New York Yankees star players during his prime. One of the Yankee greats.

Granderson finished his career with a lifetime 1,217 runs, 1,800 hits, 344 home runs and 937 RBIs. An exceptional finish to an incredible career.

