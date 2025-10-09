  • home icon
  • “All-time clip!” - Fans go wild as David Ortiz and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. brutally troll Yankees after ALCS berth

"All-time clip!" - Fans go wild as David Ortiz and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. brutally troll Yankees after ALCS berth

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 09, 2025 04:37 GMT
T-Mobile Home Run Derby - Source: Getty
Fans go wild as David Ortiz and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. brutally troll Yankees after ALCS berth - Source: Getty

Tornto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. helped the AL East winners past the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series to clinch a championship series berth.

While Guerrero Jr. was dominant at the plate in the best-of-five series, the Blue Jays infielder didn't miss a chance to troll the Yankees after their ALDS-clinching 5-2 win on Wednesday.

Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz, part of the MLB on Fox crew, joined Guerrero Jr. during his locker room celebrations and the duo trolled the Yankees with Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter looking on.

"Theeeeeee Yankees lose!" Guerrero Jr. and Ortiz shouted several times.
also-read-trending Trending
Fans reacted to Ortiz and Guerrero Jr. trolling the Yankees on social media.

"All time clip right here. Hahahah LFG 😂 Arod and Jeet got progressively more mad."
"If Jeter hears it one more time I swear to God that he was going to Punch Ortiz in the face."
"I've never loved a player more! Hahaha we’ll always have eliminating the Yankees! Hahahaha."
"Every major sports broadcast always has one NY sports hater on payroll lol that NY hate is real."
"Can’t love this enough!!!"
David Ortiz sends message to Yankees players after postseason elimination

The Yankees headed into Game 4 of the ALDS with hopes of making it consecutive wins and pushing the series to a decisive fifth game. However, the Blue Jays' bullpen game paid off, holding the Yankees to two runs in the contest.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who went 9-for-17 (.529) with three home runs and nine RBIs, said he enjoys playing against the Yankees.

"I like playing here,” Guerrero told Jeter. “And every time I see the Yankees, I don’t know what happens with me. But to me, it’s nothing personal."

Meanwhile, David Ortiz sent a playful message to the Yankees players on being eliminated from the postseason.

"Join me in Cancun, baby," Ortiz said.

Guerrero Jr. helped the Blue Jays to their first American League Championship Series since 2016.

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

