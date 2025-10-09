“All-time clip!” - Fans go wild as David Ortiz and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. brutally troll Yankees after ALCS berth

Tornto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. helped the AL East winners past the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series to clinch a championship series berth.While Guerrero Jr. was dominant at the plate in the best-of-five series, the Blue Jays infielder didn't miss a chance to troll the Yankees after their ALDS-clinching 5-2 win on Wednesday.Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz, part of the MLB on Fox crew, joined Guerrero Jr. during his locker room celebrations and the duo trolled the Yankees with Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter looking on.&quot;Theeeeeee Yankees lose!&quot; Guerrero Jr. and Ortiz shouted several times.Fans reacted to Ortiz and Guerrero Jr. trolling the Yankees on social media.&quot;All time clip right here. Hahahah LFG 😂 Arod and Jeet got progressively more mad.&quot;TurnThePage @JesseFelsteadLINKAll time clip right here.Hahahah LFG 😂 Arod and Jeet got progressively more mad.&quot;If Jeter hears it one more time I swear to God that he was going to Punch Ortiz in the face.&quot;Samuel Molero Petit @moleropLINKIf Jeter hears it one more time I swear to God that he was going to Punch Ortiz in the face.&quot;I've never loved a player more! Hahaha we’ll always have eliminating the Yankees! Hahahaha.&quot;MI6 @IsonMaseLINKIve never loved a player more! Hahaha we’ll always have eliminating the Yankees! Hahahaha&quot;Every major sports broadcast always has one NY sports hater on payroll lol that NY hate is real.&quot;lincoln bio @Ahk_WordLINKEvery major sports broadcast always has one NY sports hater on payroll lol that NY hate is real&quot;Can’t love this enough!!!&quot;Jojo @JoNgLi77LINKCan’t love this enough!!!David Ortiz sends message to Yankees players after postseason eliminationThe Yankees headed into Game 4 of the ALDS with hopes of making it consecutive wins and pushing the series to a decisive fifth game. However, the Blue Jays' bullpen game paid off, holding the Yankees to two runs in the contest.Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who went 9-for-17 (.529) with three home runs and nine RBIs, said he enjoys playing against the Yankees.&quot;I like playing here,” Guerrero told Jeter. “And every time I see the Yankees, I don’t know what happens with me. But to me, it’s nothing personal.&quot;Meanwhile, David Ortiz sent a playful message to the Yankees players on being eliminated from the postseason.&quot;Join me in Cancun, baby,&quot; Ortiz said.Guerrero Jr. helped the Blue Jays to their first American League Championship Series since 2016.