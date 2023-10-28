Madisyn Seager, wife of last night's hero Corey Seager almost ended up injuring herself as she watched Corey's bottom-of-the-ninth-inning game-tying dinger fly away into the bleachers.

The fans in Arlington rose as Seager tied the contest only to leave for the franchise's most prolific hitter this season, Adolis Garcia, to win the game with a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 11th and make the opener one of the greatest World Series games of all time.

Mady Seager's reaction to Corey's bomb shot into the right-field stands

"may have almost slipped and broke my neck but WORTH IT!!!!" - madyseager

Madisyn Seager and her friends were seen celebrating when the baseball landed in the second deck in the bottom of the ninth inning. She sprang out of her seat and leaned forward to track the ball rising into the night sky, nearly harming herself in the process.

"Mady Seager’s reaction to her husband hitting the homer yesterday was the best thing in the world. I love how much she supports him" - citygirlwriter

The love tale of Corey and Madisyn Seager is worthy of a motion picture. While enrolled at the same North Carolina high school, the pair first became friends. The two broke up after a few years of dating, but they later rekindled their romance and have been together ever since.

Madisyn Seager is Corey Seager's biggest fan

Since their relationship began, Madisyn Seager has been standing like a post beside her husband, supporting him through all of his ups and downs. Madisyn and Corey first dated in their senior year of high school. After becoming engaged in 2019, they eventually tied the knot a year later at Tennessee's Saddle Farms in a COVID-safe ceremony.

"This morning, Corey Seager and his wife Mady hosted a back-to-school shopping spree for 50 Arlington ISD students. The Seager's were joined at @Academy by multiple teammates and front office executives" - Rangers

Madisyn, who is sporty as well, even gave softball a shot for charity. She was also present when Corey and the Dodgers won the 2020 World Series, and she talked about how inspiring it was to see him reach his individual goals and set postseason records.