  "Already a W start" - Fans react as Giants dump manager Bob Melvin after 2025 meltdown

“Already a W start” - Fans react as Giants dump manager Bob Melvin after 2025 meltdown

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Sep 30, 2025 06:37 GMT
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks - Source: Imagn
San Francisco Giants manager Bob Melvin was let go by the team (Source: Imagn)

The San Francisco Giants announced, within a day of the conclusion of the 2025 season, that they had parted ways with manager Bob Melvin. The former Giants player had taken over the reins of the club two years back. In two seasons, the Giants managed a 161-163 record, missing the playoffs in both years.

Surprisingly, Melvin's departure comes a few months after his club option for a one-year extension of his contract was picked up by the Giants and their president of baseball operations, Buster Posey. At the time, they were still in contention of making it to the postseason; however, a lifeless second half saw them finish 3.0 games outside the National League Wild Card spots.

Giants fans were quickly onto the scene as they took to X to give their reactions. Here are a few:

"Great move! Already a W start to the offseason for many teams," a fan said.
"I was at the game this weekend and when they called Bob Melvin’s name out in the stadium, no fans cared to cheer. You can tell he wasn’t well respected or received," a fan reported.
"Bob was a good guy but this is the right move. Now focus on building out a competitive pitching staff and we’ll be in business," a fan opined.
"Had to be done when only 84 wins would’ve got you in Playoffs…. good riddance," another fan wrote.
"No shock at all, was overdue," a fan commented.
"Worst bullpen manager of all time. Not close, good riddance!" a fan exlclaimed.
Bob Melvin had left the San Diego Padres after the 2023 season to join the Giants, which also happened to be the team where he spent most of his playing career. It was a dream job for a veteran manager whose career has spanned 22 seasons, also winning the Manager of the Year title three times.

Buster Posey explains letting go of Bob Melvin

On Monday morning, in an online video conferece, Buster Posey explained the team's decision to part ways with Bob Melvin.

"When seasons don't go the way you want them to, it's never one person's fault, never one group's fault," Posey said. "But when they don't go the way you want you can't, in my opinion, sit there and say we're going to come back and do the same thing that we did this year."

The Giants have a few candidates that they can look to bring in as their skipper. Former 3x World Series-winning manager with the Giants, Bruce Bochy, will not be extending his stay with the Texas Rangers at the expiry of his contract. Former Orioles manager Brandon Hyde could also be a consideration for the team.

R. Nikhil Parshy

R. Nikhil Parshy

Twitter icon

Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.

The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.

As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.

Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes.

