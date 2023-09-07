Washington Nationals pitcher Chad Kuhl's wife Amanda Kuhl suffered a major setback in late January. Amanda saw her gynecologist for a checkup as part of a usual appointment and to discuss her desire to get pregnant. She had no idea that the meeting would lead to a revelation that would alter the course of her life.

The physician discovered a lump in her breast during the examination, necessitating more tests. Additional test findings confirmed breast cancer. Amanda discussed the difficulties she has encountered since going public with her battle with cancer. As she battled cancer, she thought that this was the worst year of her life.

She said, "It's really weird to share what has been undoubtedly the worst year of my life."

Her husband and their two-year-old son, Hudson, were affectionately referred to as Amanda's "personal MVPs" for their unwavering support throughout this trying journey. As Amanda's cancer battle enters its final few treatments, she begins to anticipate the outcome.

Relationship between Chad and Amanda Kuhl

Veteran MLB starting pitcher Chad Kuhl announced on Instagram that he will miss game time to be with his wife Amanda as she battles cancer. The relationship between Nationals star Chad Kuhl and Amanda Kuhl began in middle school when they were both just 10 years old.

The pair, who had been dating for a long time, got hitched in December 2019. The first child of Chad and Amanda was born in March 2021. And Chad has stood by her side throughout her battle, refusing to let baseball get in the way of his commitment to his wife.

Kuhl has been a passionate advocate for cancer research throughout his wife's cancer treatment. For the treatment and research of breast cancer, he raised close to $65,000 in May.