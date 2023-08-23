Amanda Kuhl, the wife of Washington Nationals pitcher Chad Kuhl, experienced a significant setback in late January. Amanda attended her gynecologist for a routine checkup and to talk about her desire to become pregnant. She had no idea that the appointment would result in a discovery that would change her life.

Further testing was required after the doctor found a lump in her breast while doing the check. The results of additional tests supported the diagnosis of breast cancer.

Amanda and Chad Kuhl alluded in an Instagram post to the distressing particulars of her cancer struggle. She affectionately referred to her husband and their two-year-old son, Hudson, as her "personal MVPs" for their steadfast support throughout this challenging journey. As Amanda's cancer struggle approaches its final few treatments, she is starting to look forward to the finish line.

Amanda thought sharing her experience would help others, spread awareness about breast cancer, and create a record of her battle with the illness.

Chad Kuhl and Amanda Kuhl's relationship

Starting pitcher Chad Kuhl, a veteran of the MLB, said on Instagram that he will be absent from the field to be with his wife Amanda as she fights cancer. The connection between pitcher Chad Kuhl of the Washington Nationals and Amanda Kuhl dates back to middle school when they were both just 10 years old.

The couple, who had known one another for a long time, married in December 2019. In March 2021, Chad and Amanda gave birth to their first child. And Chad has constantly supported her through her battle and didn't want baseball to stand in the way of being there for his wife at every turn.

Throughout his wife's cancer treatment, Kuhl has been a devoted supporter of cancer research. He raised nearly $65,000 in May for breast cancer treatment and research.