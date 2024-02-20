Amed Rosario Free Agency Update: Rays sign Dominican utilityman to address void caused by Wander Franco situation

The Tampa Bay Rays have reached an agreement with veteran infielder Amed Rosario. According to MLB insider Jeff Passan, the 28-year-old agreed to a one-year, $1,500,000 deal to join the Rays. His contract will reportedly also include up to $500,000 in incentives.

Expand Tweet

"Infielder Amed Rosario and the Tampa Bay Rays are in agreement on a one-year, $1.5 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Rosario, 28, will bring a strong bat against left-handed pitching and should get at-bats at shortstop, second base and potentially corner-outfield spots." - @JeffPassan

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The move could prove to be an important one for the Tampa Bay Rays as the situation involving superstar shortstop Wander Franco remains uncertain. Amed Rosario could prove to be a bargain for the Rays at that price given his defensive versatility, as well as his ability to hit against left-handed pitching.

Rosario split last season between the Cleveland Guardians and the Los Angeles Dodgers, appearing in 142 games for the two clubs. In those games, Rosario posted a .263 batting average with 6 home runs, 58 RBIs, and 15 stolen bases.

Although it was a bit of a down season for Rosario from a batting average perspective, he remained a useful player for his numerous offensive and defensive contributions.

Expand Tweet

"When you consider that Amed Rosario has been a 2 fWAR+ played in 3 of last 5 yrs, #Rays are getting a great deal. Tough to say where he'll play most for #Rays, but his 18.2 UZR/150 at 2B in '23 certainly seems to point to 2B being a very solid option. More AAA time for Mead?" - @Mat_Germain_

This makes him an intriguing addition for the Tampa Bay Rays as there is a possibility that Rosario could play several positions for the club, including both the infield and corner outfield spots. Some believe that the former Cleveland Guardians star could also play in a platoon with second baseman Brandon Lowe.

Amed Rosario will provide the Rays with flexibility considering the uncertain future of Wander Franco

The ongoing saga regarding controversial shortstop Wander Franco makes the signing of Rosario even more important. Currently, it remains unclear if Franco will play in the MLB again after being accused of carrying on an illegal relationship with a 14-year-old girl.

Expand Tweet

"Wander Franco misses Rays’ report day as investigation continues" - @TBTimes_Sports

Given this uncertainty, the Tampa Bay Rays have made sure to prepare themselves for the upcoming season. The fact that Spring Training is right around the corner and there is no conclusion in sight involving the Wander Franco case, Rosario's signing is not only a bargain for the club but an essential move.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.