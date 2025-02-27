Amid Aaron Judge's absence from Spring Training, Yankees manager Aaron Boone gives massive update about the captain

Fans could be in store for another big season for Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees. The hulking outfielder has been a force at the plate throughout his career, smashing more home runs than any player in Major League Baseball since his 2017 rookie campaign.

Despite being motivated and one of the best players in baseball, Aaron Judge has yet to appear in a Spring Training yet this year. That being said, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has provided fans and experts with an insight into the two-time AL MVP's timeline this spring.

According to MLB insider Bryan Hoch, manager Aaron Boone announced that the superstar outfielder will make his Spring Training debut on Saturday, March 1st against the Houston Astros. The Yankees will be playing at home at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida, giving Judge an extra level of comfortability for his spring debut.

Although the lineup for Saturday's game has not yet been released, there is a chance that Aaron Judge could get his first opportunity to line up next to some of his new teammates such as Paul Goldschmidt or Cody Bellinger. If Judge can be healthy and locked in heading into the new season, the 32-year-old could be in line to push for yet another American League MVP Award.

In 2024, Aaron Judge helped power the New York Yankees to their first World Series appearance since 2009, while also securing another MVP. Through 158 games last season, Judge racked up an MLB-leading 58 home runs with 144 RBIs and a career-best .322 batting average. If he can remain on the field, it is likely his award to lose at this point.

Aaron Judge showed off a custom pink glove dedicated to his daughter

If you are a believer in "dad strength," there is a chance that Judge could yet again break the AL single-season home run record in 2025. The superstar and his wife Samantha welcomed their first child, Nora Rose Judge, to the world earlier this year.

The first-time father found a creative way to honor his daughter ahead of his Spring Training debut by showing off a custom-made pink New York Yankees baseball glove with her name embroidered along the side. It remains to be seen when he will debut it on the field or how many times he will wear it, however, it is clear that the Yankees star is enjoying his new life as a father.

