Amid Giancarlo Stanton, Gerrit Cole's absence, Paul Goldschmidt offers behind-the-scenes insight at Yankees' mentality

The New York Yankees are in a spot of bother after Giancarlo Stanton's potential season-ending injury was followed by the news of ace Gerrit Cole's season-ending Tommy John Surgery on Tuesday.

While Stanton's was expected to be a doubt for the start of the 2025 season due to tennis elbow in both arms, Cy Young winner Cole will miss the entire season because of his elbow surgery.

Veteran infielder Paul Goldschmidt, who signed for the Yankees on a one-year deal in December, shared insights on the mentality in the clubhouse after injury to crucial players with Opening Day just a few days away.

In a conversation with Evan & Tiki on WFAN Sports Radio, the veteran first baseman said (10:00 onwards):

"We feel for those guys, but the truth is, there are injuries all across the league and every team is going to deal with. We are going through it a little bit right now, but hopefully the players are saying, 'This is good, we had the guys that are going to be healthy.' The 26 of us for Opening Day, the 40+ guys throughout the year that are moving around, like, we still have to do our job, and we can pick up the slack.

"If we're preparing the best we can and putting in the work, then we still have a really good chance to win, and hopefully those guys can come back quickly. Those guys that are in the lineup, that are healthy, it's just going to take an even higher level of focus and energy and performance to help us win."

Apart from Gerrit Cole and Giancarlo Stanton, the Yankees will also be without reigning AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil for at least six weeks at the start of the season.

Gerrit Cole ruled out for 2025 season after Tommy John surgery

The Yankees rotation took a devastating blow on Tuesday after the team announced Tommy John surgery for Gerrit Cole, ruling him out for the entire 2025. Cole had a similar issue at the start of last season but he returned to strengthen the rotation in June.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed they tried to manage Cole's injury last year and assessed his situation after the World Series loss against the Los Angeles Dodgers in October.

“We knew where he was at the end of the year; I think we even MRIed him [after the World Series] and were in a really good spot,” Boone said. “His winter program, his throwing program ramp-up, it all went well. You understand, especially the mileage he has on and what he went through last year, there’s always that risk.”

With Gerrit Cole out of the picture, offseason acquisition Max Fried will be leading the Yankees rotation in the 2025 season with the team hoping to mount another World Series challenge.

