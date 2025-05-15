Amid Kyle Tucker's $500M valuation, MLB insider predicts the Cubs superstar to follow Francisco Lindor, Garrett Crochet's route

With Vladimir Guerrero Jr. signing a $500 million extension, Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker is the next big name who will be turning heads next offseason in free agency. Tucker is in the last year of team control before he becomes an unrestricted free agent. His elite production should attract a large paycheck coming his way.

Ad

In search of MLB's next $600 million star, ESPN's Jeff Passan penned a column where he attributed several stars to different categories based on their expected contract valuations. The MLB insider placed Tucker in the $500 million valuation category.

However, there is a good chance the Cubs won't let him become a free agent and instead lock him up with an extension. On Wednesday, MLB insider Jon Heyman said the Cubs present a good long-term option for Tucker to consider while stating that the outfielder could follow the route of Francisco Lindor and Garrett Crochet.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It’s not going to be easy," Heyman said on MLB Network. "To sign a guy of this ilk—a superstar player—with a few months to go before free agency is difficult. Particularly, normally with a new team, it’s very difficult.

"It has happened before. Crochet signed with a year to go. Lindor signed with a year to go. There have been three or four guys who’ve done it. This is a guy I think will consider it if they make him the right offer.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Both Lindor and Crochet signed before their contracts ran out and became free agents. Heyman believes that all Chicago needs to do is find the right number and make Tucker one of their own before he's up for taking in free agency next winter.

MLB insider suggests why Kyle Tucker could get a contract in excess of $500 million

Elly De La Cruz and Kyle Tucker were two players MLB insider Jeff Passan mentioned as possible contenders to sign a $500 million contract.

Ad

According to Passan, Tucker has better stats and overall contribution than Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who signed a 14-year, $500 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays earlier in the season. He also noted that Tucker would still be 29 years old next season when the potential extension kicks in.

"He's one of baseball's best power-speed combinations. Everything is there for Tucker to exceed $400 million. Surging past $500 million could be tough, but then no one anticipated Soto getting $765 million, either."

It also helps that Tucker is off to a hot start in 2025, hitting .263 along with 10 home runs and 10 stolen bases.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More