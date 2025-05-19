Amid Subway Series decider vs Yankees, Mets' Brandon Nimmo shares thoughts about being a girl dad

New York Mets star Brandon Nimmo and wife Chelsea welcomed their first child in the offseason. Like all baseball fathers, the slugger has had to make certain adjustments to his lifestyle.
During the Subway Series matchup between the Mets and the New York Yankees on Sunday, while in the outfield in the bottom of the second inning, a mic'd up Branon Nimmo was asked about his new beard, a departure from his usual clean-shaven look familiar to Mets fans.
In a funny but heartfelt answer, the 32-year-old talked about wanting to look like a father. He then went on to describe his feeling of welcoming their daughter, Tatum, into the family.
"Sometimes they say variety is a spice of life, so sometimes you just gotta mix it up a little bit. I had my daughter in November, and I was like, You know what? I gotta look like a dad a little bit. So get the baby face out for a little bit.
"She's just over six months, and she is awesome. I'm loving that every day of watching her grow up," Nimmo said.
The outfielder, who is a career .260 hitter, has had a tough season so far. He's sporting a .225 average with eight home runs and 27 RBIs.
On Sunday, in the series decider that the Mets lost 8-2, Nimmo went 0-for-3, earning one walk and striking out once.
Brandon Nimmo's feelings about his wife Chelsea and her motherhood
Ahead of International Mother's Day on May 11, Brandon Nimmo spoke to Mets beat writer Anthony DiComo for a special feature where he discussed his family's journey through his wife, Chelsea's, pregnancy. He described finding a new version of her after Tatum was born last November.
“I mean, she’s a rock star,” Nimmo had said. “It’s like a switch flips when they become a mother. She’s willing to do whatever it takes in order for Tatum to be safe and be happy and be taken care of.
"She just loves her to death and will do anything for her. So you can tell it right from the beginning. I think she would even say it’s opened up a side of her that she had heard about before.”
Brandon and Chelsea began dating in 2014 after they met the previous year while the slugger was battling out in the minor leagues. The couple got married after three years of dating in 2017. Chelsea is a registered nurse by profession.