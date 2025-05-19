Amid Subway Series decider vs Yankees, Mets' Brandon Nimmo shares thoughts about being a girl dad

New York Mets star Brandon Nimmo and wife Chelsea welcomed their first child in the offseason. Like all baseball fathers, the slugger has had to make certain adjustments to his lifestyle.

Ad

During the Subway Series matchup between the Mets and the New York Yankees on Sunday, while in the outfield in the bottom of the second inning, a mic'd up Branon Nimmo was asked about his new beard, a departure from his usual clean-shaven look familiar to Mets fans.

In a funny but heartfelt answer, the 32-year-old talked about wanting to look like a father. He then went on to describe his feeling of welcoming their daughter, Tatum, into the family.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Sometimes they say variety is a spice of life, so sometimes you just gotta mix it up a little bit. I had my daughter in November, and I was like, You know what? I gotta look like a dad a little bit. So get the baby face out for a little bit.

"She's just over six months, and she is awesome. I'm loving that every day of watching her grow up," Nimmo said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The outfielder, who is a career .260 hitter, has had a tough season so far. He's sporting a .225 average with eight home runs and 27 RBIs.

On Sunday, in the series decider that the Mets lost 8-2, Nimmo went 0-for-3, earning one walk and striking out once.

Brandon Nimmo's feelings about his wife Chelsea and her motherhood

Ahead of International Mother's Day on May 11, Brandon Nimmo spoke to Mets beat writer Anthony DiComo for a special feature where he discussed his family's journey through his wife, Chelsea's, pregnancy. He described finding a new version of her after Tatum was born last November.

Ad

“I mean, she’s a rock star,” Nimmo had said. “It’s like a switch flips when they become a mother. She’s willing to do whatever it takes in order for Tatum to be safe and be happy and be taken care of.

"She just loves her to death and will do anything for her. So you can tell it right from the beginning. I think she would even say it’s opened up a side of her that she had heard about before.”

Brandon and Chelsea began dating in 2014 after they met the previous year while the slugger was battling out in the minor leagues. The couple got married after three years of dating in 2017. Chelsea is a registered nurse by profession.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More