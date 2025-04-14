Amid uncertainty over Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson futures, Orioles GM defends front office

Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson are both arguably the most valuable commodities in the Baltimore Orioles roster and are headed for free agency in 2028. Both stars will likely earn huge contracts if they enter free agency after two years, and Baltimore fans have urged their front office to tie them down to long-term contracts. Orioles GM Mike Elias responded to questions on that front, saying that the front office are doing their part and well in the process of handing out extensions to key players.

Ad

Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson both made their MLB debut with the Baltimore Orioles in 2022. In his first full season the following year, Henderson went on to bag the AL Rookie of the Year award and has since been one of the brightest young stars in the league. The same can be said of Rutschman, who has already made two All-Star appearances in the last two years and has continued to impress this season.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on the MLB Network Radio on Sunday, general manager Mike Elias opened up on the front office's plans for the coming year:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Safe to say, we're doing our part on the club side and looking at it, making efforts. It's all happening in the background. It's case by case and it's not easy. Players have different representatives, they've got different goals. We've had a ownership group that's basically been in for one calender year and has only had one offseason. We're coming off of a very protracted sale process and ownership change."

Ad

"So the opportunity to engage on this front in a serious manner has been pretty limited in that regard. It's something that we're trying to make every effort that we can and obviously mindful of the activity around the week. It's something that I can't get into much detail beyond that and we'll just keep trying."

Ad

With the Orioles having been taken over by a new ownership group last year, it remains to be seen how much they will be willing to spend to build a competitive team. As of now, they have the best young talent in the roster and fans are hoping not to lose them in the near future.

Former Orioles catcher heaps huge praise on Adley Rutschman's development

Former MLB catcher Robinson Chirinos retired from the game after the 2022 season with the Baltimore Orioles and has now returned to the team as their bench coach. Speaking to the media this week, Chirinos praised Adley Rutschman's development and leadership qualities, saying (via The Baltimore Sun):

Ad

"He's grown so much since I was here in 2022... He's already leading this team and I know the sky is the limit for him."

Expand Tweet

Having grown into one of the team's leaders in only his fourth season in the major leagues is no easy feat. It is clear that Adley Rutschman has a bright future ahead of him and the Orioles would be wise to sign him to a long-term contract sooner rather than later.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Borooah Nishant Borooah is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2023 and has a degree in Media Studies and Journalism.



Nishant is currently pursuing a diploma in Sports Marketing, and his interest in baseball was piqued early on by his father, who fell in love with baseball as a student in the US. His father used to regale him with stories about America's favorite pastime and they have left an impression on him.



Currently residing in Toronto, Nishant is a Blue Jays fan. revering Ichiro Suzuki growing up, Nishant remains in awe of the Japanese legend's longevity and sheer passion for the game. Suzuki's return to the Seattle Mariners in 2018 remains one of Nishant's favorite MLB moments.



One of Nishant's strengths is that he always covers the technical side of the story, and he is also particular about historical context to ensure articles are informative and easy to follow.



Besides being a writer, Nishant is also a soccer coach who has worked with several clubs in India like Shillong Lajong FC and RoundGlass Punjab FC. Know More