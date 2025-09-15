  • home icon
  "An absolute b****" - Fans flood Ken Rosenthal's account with hate messages after bulldozing cameraman in postgame chaos

"An absolute b****" - Fans flood Ken Rosenthal’s account with hate messages after bulldozing cameraman in postgame chaos

By Krutik Jain
Modified Sep 15, 2025 03:13 GMT
MLB insider Ken Rosenthal is facing the slack for his gesture after the Milwaukee Brewers’ dramatic walk-off win (9-8) over the St. Louis Cardinals in extra innings. The walk-off celebration called for Brewers player dousing shortstop Andruw Monasterio with a Gatorade bath. Monasterio was having a post-game interview with Rosenthal when that happened.

In his attempt to dodge the splash, Rosenthal backpedaled into the path of a nearby cameraman, causing the cameraman to fall. After it happened, Rosenthal appeared to be giving him a cold look, but then raised his hands to ask if he was alright.

Upon seeing the incident, fans are drawing their own interferences. Some believe Rosenthal should have helped the cameraman get back up, while some chose to believe he ignored the cameraman during the postgame chaos.

"You’re an absolute bitch, soft as baby s*it wannabe tough guy," one fan wrote.
"What a nerd," one fan said.
"How is this normal human behavior?? If you accidently run into someone and turn around and see the person on their back on the ground you quickly offer them an apology and help them up & maybe laugh with them.. you don't glare at them like this and walk away.. what the HECK?" one fan commented.
"I’ve come to learn over the past couple years from clips of his podcast, his on field interviews, etc that he is kinda sneaky very full of himself and thinks people watch baseball for him, so this kinda doesn’t surprise me 😂 trying not to fully jump to conclusions but…lol," one fan wrote.
One fan captured a screenshot from the incident and shared how, after the incident, the Brewers star was approaching towards the cameraman and asking about his well-being, while Rosenthal appeared to be looking elsewhere.

"Some people are leaders who will pick someone up even when it wasn’t their fault," one fan added. "Others will walk away. Be the man on the left here. Help your fellow man get right side up on his shell."
"@Ken_Rosenthal The look on your face and the gesture you gave was really a class act. Luckily that 4'11" 145lbs. body of yours couldn't hurt a little girl," another fan tried to take a dig at the reporter.

Before Ken Rosenthal-cameraman incident, Brewers won in extra innings

The Brewers were trailing 7-4 entering the ninth inning. However, they tied the ball and forced extra innings.

Sal Frelick's RBI double, Jackson Chourio's RBI single and William Contreras' game-tying RBI single send the game into extra innings. In the top of the 10th inning, the Cardinals took the lead on Jordan Walker reaching home plate on a double play.

In the bottom half of the inning, Caleb Durbin hit an RBI single to tie the game 8-8. Facing Kyle Leahy, Andruw Monasterio hit a walk-off single to win the game, 9-8.

