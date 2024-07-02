“An absolute laser”; “Literally knocked over the 2B” - MLB fans in shock as Nolan Jones fires fastest assist in 2024 with 101.3 MPH throw 

Colorado Rockie outfielder Nolan Jones threw a canon from the left field to catch Eric Hasses short of completing a double in the third inning of Monday's game at Coors Field against the Milwaukee Brewers. It was a 101.3 mph throw, recording the fastest outfield assist this year in the majors.
This isn't anything new for Jones though, who holds the franchise record after throwing a 102.7-mph outfield assist last September for the Rockies. The velocity of outfield assists throws have been recorded since 2015.
Fans on the internet were shocked to see the throw as they cheered on the assist on X/Twitter:
"That’s a missile wow," another wrote.
The reactions continued as fans couldn't believe the canon of an arm that Nolan Jones has:
"What a cannon, Christ," one posted.
"That was a dart holy sh*t," another wrote.
"When will the league learn? Don’t run on Nolan Jones!" another fan added.
Nolan Jones contributes with an RBI in Rockies win over Brewers
Apart from his outfield assist, Nolan Jones was good on the other side of the plate as well. He went 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI single. The Rockies edged out a narrow 8-7 victory against the Brewers on Monday.
Brenton Doyle blasted a two-run home run in the second against the Brewers' primary pitcher, Bryse Wilson. In the following inning, Charlie Blackmon added the third run with a solo shot against Wilson. In response, the Brewers scored three in the fourth on the back of RBI singles from Jackson Chourio and Blake Perkins.
William Contreras fired a solo shot in the fifth for the Brewers to take a 4-3 lead in the game. The Rockies responded with two runs in the fifth on the back of RBIs from Ryan McMahon and Brendan Rodgers. The Rockies extended the lead to 6-4 following an RBI double from Nolan Jones.
The Brewers scored three in the seventh to regain the lead, 7-6. However, Doyle scored a solo shot in the eighth to tie the game and ultimately, the game went to extra innings, where the Rockies came out on top after a go-ahead RBI single from Jake Cave.
With the win, the Rockies improved to 29-55, while the Brewers slid to 50-35. The second set of the four-game series will be played on Tuesday.