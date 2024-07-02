“An absolute laser”; “Literally knocked over the 2B” - MLB fans in shock as Nolan Jones fires fastest assist in 2024 with 101.3 MPH throw 

Colorado Rockie outfielder Nolan Jones threw a canon from the left field to catch Eric Hasses short of completing a double in the third inning of Monday's game at Coors Field against the Milwaukee Brewers. It was a 101.3 mph throw, recording the fastest outfield assist this year in the majors.

This isn't anything new for Jones though, who holds the franchise record after throwing a 102.7-mph outfield assist last September for the Rockies. The velocity of outfield assists throws have been recorded since 2015.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans on the internet were shocked to see the throw as they cheered on the assist on X/Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"That’s a missile wow," another wrote.

The reactions continued as fans couldn't believe the canon of an arm that Nolan Jones has:

"That was a dart holy sh*t," another wrote.

"When will the league learn? Don’t run on Nolan Jones!" another fan added.

Nolan Jones contributes with an RBI in Rockies win over Brewers

MLB: Colorado Rockies at Chicago White Sox Credit: IMAGN

Apart from his outfield assist, Nolan Jones was good on the other side of the plate as well. He went 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI single. The Rockies edged out a narrow 8-7 victory against the Brewers on Monday.

Brenton Doyle blasted a two-run home run in the second against the Brewers' primary pitcher, Bryse Wilson. In the following inning, Charlie Blackmon added the third run with a solo shot against Wilson. In response, the Brewers scored three in the fourth on the back of RBI singles from Jackson Chourio and Blake Perkins.

William Contreras fired a solo shot in the fifth for the Brewers to take a 4-3 lead in the game. The Rockies responded with two runs in the fifth on the back of RBIs from Ryan McMahon and Brendan Rodgers. The Rockies extended the lead to 6-4 following an RBI double from Nolan Jones.

The Brewers scored three in the seventh to regain the lead, 7-6. However, Doyle scored a solo shot in the eighth to tie the game and ultimately, the game went to extra innings, where the Rockies came out on top after a go-ahead RBI single from Jake Cave.

With the win, the Rockies improved to 29-55, while the Brewers slid to 50-35. The second set of the four-game series will be played on Tuesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback