Kyle Tucker to not return to Cubs next season, per analyst

Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker won’t be returning to the north side of the Windy City, analyst Sahadev Sharma claimed. During an appearance on "Foul Territory" published on Apr. 8, Sharma explained why Tucker won’t be returning to the Cubs in 2026:

“It’s safe to say he probably doesn’t end up back with the Cubs.”

Sharma based his comments on the fact that Tucker is now the best free-agent-to-be available in the market after Vladimir Guerrero Jr. signed a massive 14-year, $500 million extension with the Toronto Blue Jays earlier this week.

According to Sharma, the bidding war that’s likely to occur when Tucker hits the market could leave the Cubs out in the cold. Nevertheless, Sharma did not completely discount the Cubs from re-signing the prized outfielder:

“But, you never know, you fall in love with Wrigley, you really enjoy your time. Maybe, if you can match all offers, he comes back in that situation.”

Sharma speculated that Tucker could get a similar AAV to that of Juan Soto and Guerrero Jr., though he wouldn’t get the same number of years. He believed Tucker could be somewhere in the $40 million AAV range on a maximum 10-year deal.

Cubs' Kyle Tucker wins first Player of the Week award

Kyle Tucker is off to a fantastic start this season. His solid performance earned him the NL Player of the Week award for the first time in his career. The Chicago Sun-Times quoted Tucker following his 2-for-5 outing against the Texas Rangers on Monday:

“Everyone’s been putting together really good at-bats. I just want to continue that, in my part. So I feel pretty good at the plate right now and in the field and everything. So I just try to have good at-bats and keep it rolling for the rest of us.”

Tucker is off to a roaring start this season. In 13 games, he’s hit five dingers and driven 16 runs. He’s racked up a .327 batting average and a 1.165 OPS thus far. While those numbers will surely fall back down to earth at some point, they seem indicative of Tucker having an outstanding season.

The Cubs hope that Tucker’s hot streak lasts throughout the season. The club will be looking to get back into the thick of the NL Central race. With a healthy and productive Kyle Tucker, the North Siders would certainly have a good chance.

