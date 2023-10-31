Andrew Heaney has been named as the starter for the Texas Rangers in game 4 of the World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The pitcher will take to the mound after pitching in relief earlier in game 2.

Andrew Heaney started the year in the starting rotation for the Rangers before he was relegated to the bullpen after some strong trade acquisitions like Max Scherzer. He has returned to the rotation since September and pitched a crucial playoff clinching win against the Seattle Mariners in their penultimate regular season game.

This prompted Bruce Bochy to start Heaney in game 1 of the ALDS against the Baltimore Orioles where he pitched 3.2 innings of a one run ball. But a disastrous start followed against the Astros where he could only be on the mound for 0.2 innnigs before he was chased by them earning three runs in that short span.

Heaney has since appeared twice after that outing from the bullpen. In game 6 of the ALCS, he retired three straight batters to have a shutout inning. In their most recent game 2 loss in the World Series, Heaney pitched 0.2 innings earning one hit but 0 walks or strikeouts. In five postseason games he has a 0-0 record so far with 6.00 ERA in 6 IP.

Rangers fans were in shock after Heaney was announced as the starter for the game. They took to X, formerly Twitter, to voice their opinions.

Andrew Heaney's start to precede a bullpen game

Andrew Heaney is expected to make at least 60-70 pitches in game 4. This will significantly reduce the workload on the relievers who will be following him. The Rangers had to use four relievers in game 3 after Scherzer left the field early after three frames following back tightness.

Jon Gray's strong three innings from the reliever spot has helped Bochy use less relievers, resting them for a potential apperance in game 4.