In Game 4 of the 2023 World Series on Tuesday, the Texas Rangers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 11–7 at Chase Field.

Texas Rangers starter Andrew Heaney fulfilled all of his duties. He went and shut out the bats of his opponents. The left-hander faced five innings and struck out three while giving up just one run on four hits. Nevertheless, he had plenty of space to maneuver as his side scored 10 runs in the opening three innings.

Heaney was reportedly ecstatic and joyful following the game. He expressed satisfaction with his start and gave the squad praise for their outstanding work and the chance they had been given:

"Really excited, felt like I had some redemption with how the start against Houston went...Really great team effort, just excited to be here and excited about the opportunity." Andrew Heaney after his AMAZING start - BallySportsSW

Heaney suffered a setback as a result of his performance in the first innings of the ALCS game on October 20, 2023, therefore this game was crucial for him. Heaney gave up three earned runs in the first innings and was unable to complete it when Bruce Bochy pulled him after 0.2 innings.

Rangers need one win to seal World Series

The Rangers have outslugged the D-backs and are now one win away from their first-ever World Series crown. Texas, who is at 10-0 overall in postseason games on the road, made history by being the first team to have consecutive five-run innings in a Fall Classic game.

With two-and-third innings explosions that featured home runs of two and three runs from the once-slumping Marcus Semien, and a two-run home run from early World Series MVP favorite Corey Seager, the Rangers destroyed the D-backs.