During a game between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees on Sunday, umpire Angel Hernandez made yet another controversial call by calling a balk on Yankees pitcher Wandy Peralta.

Hernandez's questionable decisions have been a long-standing issue in MLB, and his return from a back injury didn't stop him from continuing his reputation as one of the league's worst umpires.

Hernandez's track record of making wrong calls has drawn criticism and hatred from players, fans, and even other teams like the Washington Nationals. He has a history of missing crucial calls, including during the 2018 World Series, which ultimately led to him being removed from the series due to his poor performance.

Despite the criticism, Hernandez has often claimed that MLB was discriminating against him and even filed a lawsuit alleging that he was being unfairly denied a World Series assignment.

After Hernandez's latest wrong call on Sunday, Yankees announcer Michael Kay couldn't resist taking a playful jab at the veteran umpire. The incident only added to the frustration for the Yankees, who have been struggling and faced another loss to the Astros, widening the gap in the AL wild card race.

Talkin' Yanks posted a snippet of the incident.

“Of course Angel Hernandez involved he's gonna impact himself on the game” – Yankees announcer Michael Kay said.

The Yankees continue their losing streak with yet another loss to the Astros

New York Yankees' DJ LeMahieu reacts after striking out during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The New York Yankees are just not having it. Despite several motivational talks from GM Aaron Boone, the team doesn’t seem to be motivated enough to win.

This Sunday witnessed the New York Yankees losing to the Houston Astros in a 9-7 series split.

The Yankees went down to 4 1/2 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the final AL wild card race.