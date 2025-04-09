Angels' 2B Nicky Lopez’s wife Sydney soaks up beach vibes in a bright neon green bikini

Nicky Lopez and wife Sydney are now in sunny California after Lopez signed a one-year, $850,000 contract with the Los Angeles Angels last month. As such, Sydney spent some quality time in one of the West Coast's many beaches.

In an Instagram story, she showed off her beach outfit, as well as a glimpse of her view.

@sydlambb IG Story, Nicky Lopez Wife Sydney

In the first photo that was posted by Sydney, she is rocking a neon green bikini while posing for a mirror selfie. In the second photo, she is showing a picture of some surfers, and provides a witty caption as to what she was seeing.

"Immediately signs up for surf lessons," @sydlambb captioned her photo

Sydney's husband Nicky Lopez is from Illinois and attended college at the University of Creighton. It was at Creighton that Lopez met Sydney Lamberty and the couple has been together ever since.

After being drafted in the fifth round of the 2016 MLB Draft, Lopez has never been more than a utility player throughout his career. He spent the first six years of his MLB career with the Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox, but now is now on the West Coast.

Nicky Lopez's wife Sydney provides life updates on social media

Nicky Lopez keeps a pretty low profile on social media, but his wife Sydney is someone who keeps followers updated on their lives. On Nov. 17, 2024, Sydney posted an update on her Instagram and wished her husband good wishes in her caption that read:

"1 year married to my favorite person in the world 🤍 a lifetime will never be long enough to love you"

Nicky and Sydney got married one day after Nicky found out that he was traded to his hometown team, the Chicago White Sox.

Sydney posted another Instagram update last October to recap their experiences over the past season.

"That’s a wrap, Chicago 🤝🏼⚾️🖤"

After playing for the Cubs on a Minor League deal, Lopez signed a one-year, $850,000 contract with the Angels at the end of last month.

With beaches and other new surroundings to enjoy, Sydney and Nicky will now be looking to make new memories in LA.

