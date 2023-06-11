Mike Trout has been the top performer for the Los Angeles Angels for so long. Yet, the headlines surrounding him currently reflect a lack of form. His four at-bats in the game against the Seattle Mariners showed a significant slump in his confidence to hit.

In the game against the Mariners, Trout was struck out swinging twice in five pitches in the first and third against starter Bryan Woo. He grounded out to Justin Topa on a 95 mph sinker in the sixth before he was struck out looking again in the eighth against Andres Munoz.

After a strong start to the season, Trout's average has gone down to .253. At the start of this month, he was commanding a .274 average. He is struggling with strikeouts, especially in this particular series against the Mariners, where he has struck out six times in two games.

The outfielder has 14 home runs this season, with 35 RBIs and 60 hits. However, he also has 79 strikeouts to his name. The Angels faithful are quite concerned with their star performer's form, and they took to social media to express it.

Here are a few reactions.

Eduardo Ramirez @LaloRez @onlyparlays_ Trout doesn't hit a beachball even if his life depends on it. He's been awful the last 2 weeks and worst the last one. @onlyparlays_ Trout doesn't hit a beachball even if his life depends on it. He's been awful the last 2 weeks and worst the last one.

JD @Jaylan_D1 I'd give Trout a couple of days off if I were the Angels. This is by far the worst I've seen him I'd give Trout a couple of days off if I were the Angels. This is by far the worst I've seen him

PG 2022 @JonGree10628880 Mike Trout is strugggggling Mike Trout is strugggggling

Nobody's Grich @NobodysGrich @AngelsTalk27 Mike Trout era is over. It was amazing but this is way more than just a slump. Average FB velocity has increased. His natural age decline is magnified. MLB scouting doesn't miss in the long term. The combination leaves him a shell. I want to be wrong but he's gonna be an… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @AngelsTalk27 Mike Trout era is over. It was amazing but this is way more than just a slump. Average FB velocity has increased. His natural age decline is magnified. MLB scouting doesn't miss in the long term. The combination leaves him a shell. I want to be wrong but he's gonna be an… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

G @TazzinUp @Angels Did @MikeTrout stare directly at the sun during the entire offseason? He looks BLIND at the plate. He used to always work deep into counts and get walks. Now he’s a strikeout machine. It’s like he can’t see the ball at all @Angels Did @MikeTrout stare directly at the sun during the entire offseason? He looks BLIND at the plate. He used to always work deep into counts and get walks. Now he’s a strikeout machine. It’s like he can’t see the ball at all

Mac💰 @mac_locks Mike trout just ain’t the same this year. Kinda disappointing Mike trout just ain’t the same this year. Kinda disappointing

Matt ⛹🏽‍♂️ @PWillSzn @Angels Give Mike trout a week off. He’s hurting this team way more than he is helping @Angels Give Mike trout a week off. He’s hurting this team way more than he is helping

Sam Cooper @freethejets Mike trout a scam artist Mike trout a scam artist

david dolce @mrdolce5 Mike trout is 🗑 Mike trout is 🗑

Mike Trout needs to replicate individual prowess over the last decade

Mike Trout is an eleven-time MLB All-Star, with the only exception of him missing out on the showcase matchup being in 2020. He has won the American League MVP three times and came second a further four times. He has also notched the Silver Slugger award nine times. In 2019, his new contract worth $426 million over a period of 12 years was the second-highest contract in North American sports.

Such has been the individual prowess of the 31-year-old over the last few years that the sudden drop in form has drawn a lot of scrutiny and criticism. The fact that he has had plenty of mediocre run-ins this season since May has not helped his cause much.

