Mike Trout has been the top performer for the Los Angeles Angels for so long. Yet, the headlines surrounding him currently reflect a lack of form. His four at-bats in the game against the Seattle Mariners showed a significant slump in his confidence to hit.
In the game against the Mariners, Trout was struck out swinging twice in five pitches in the first and third against starter Bryan Woo. He grounded out to Justin Topa on a 95 mph sinker in the sixth before he was struck out looking again in the eighth against Andres Munoz.
After a strong start to the season, Trout's average has gone down to .253. At the start of this month, he was commanding a .274 average. He is struggling with strikeouts, especially in this particular series against the Mariners, where he has struck out six times in two games.
The outfielder has 14 home runs this season, with 35 RBIs and 60 hits. However, he also has 79 strikeouts to his name. The Angels faithful are quite concerned with their star performer's form, and they took to social media to express it.
Here are a few reactions.
Mike Trout needs to replicate individual prowess over the last decade
Mike Trout is an eleven-time MLB All-Star, with the only exception of him missing out on the showcase matchup being in 2020. He has won the American League MVP three times and came second a further four times. He has also notched the Silver Slugger award nine times. In 2019, his new contract worth $426 million over a period of 12 years was the second-highest contract in North American sports.
Such has been the individual prowess of the 31-year-old over the last few years that the sudden drop in form has drawn a lot of scrutiny and criticism. The fact that he has had plenty of mediocre run-ins this season since May has not helped his cause much.