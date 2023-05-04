Former Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez recently made news after opting out of his contract with the San Francisco Giants and becoming a free agent.

His timing in free agency has been perfect for the Los Angeles Angels after losing their rookie catcher Logan O'Hoppe due to a shoulder injury last week. While the Angels have shown interest in signing Sanchez due to the current uncertainty behind the plate, fans are skeptical of the Dominican after his lackluster performances in the last couple of years.

Gary Sanchez started his MLB career with the New York Yankees in 2015 and was a mainstay for them for several years. He was named an All-Star twice during his time in New York and also picked up a Silver Slugger award in 2017.

He was once regarded as one of the most potent hitters in the MLB, hitting 105 home runs and producing a line of .247/.328/.518 during the 2016 to 2019 period. However, his numbers quickly declined before he was traded to the Minnesota Twins in 2022 after a couple of disappointing seasons in 2020 and 2021.

Since then, Sanchez has struggled to find his early form and ended up signing a minor league contract with the San Francisco Giants with the option to opt out of his contract if he isn't selected on the team's MLB roster for the 2023 season.

On May 2, Sanchez opted out of his contract and became a free agent. The timing seemed perfect for the Angels after losing their rookie catcher to injury late last month. Fans, however, were skeptical of signing the Dominican catcher, as they believed that his best days were behind him and took to social media to make their voices heard.

"Gosh I hope not. Dude couldn’t hit water if he fell out of a boat," wrote one fan on Twitter.

"One would think knowing him would make them steer clear," added another.

Here are the top reactions on Twitter:

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Angels are among teams with interest in Gary Sanchez. Their promising catcher Logan O’Hoppe, off to a big start, is out with a shoulder injury. Manager Phil Nevin and hitting coach Marcus Thames know Sanchez well from his Yankees days. Angels are among teams with interest in Gary Sanchez. Their promising catcher Logan O’Hoppe, off to a big start, is out with a shoulder injury. Manager Phil Nevin and hitting coach Marcus Thames know Sanchez well from his Yankees days.

Professor Ron ⭐️ @ProfRonM @JonHeyman Gosh I hope not. Dude couldn’t hit water if he fell out of a boat. @JonHeyman Gosh I hope not. Dude couldn’t hit water if he fell out of a boat.

Me @Heaven90210 @JonHeyman One would think knowing him would make them steer clear. @JonHeyman One would think knowing him would make them steer clear.

Joseph Raguso @JosephRaguso5 @JonHeyman I don’t know if that’s gonna work. Gary loves a clubhouse with a chef and the Angels don’t employer chef @JonHeyman I don’t know if that’s gonna work. Gary loves a clubhouse with a chef and the Angels don’t employer chef

Frank Cipolla @cipstweet @JonHeyman If they know him well from his yankee days, they don’t want him @JonHeyman If they know him well from his yankee days, they don’t want him

mlbmania @make_tevictory @JonHeyman The Angels should not acquire Gary Sanchez. Because his baseball sense is not very good as far as his career is concerned. If necessary, they should try Quelo. @JonHeyman The Angels should not acquire Gary Sanchez. Because his baseball sense is not very good as far as his career is concerned. If necessary, they should try Quelo.

Bryan @Bryan81690142 @JonHeyman Angels organization must not have any Rivercats fans. Giants dodged a bullet on that one. Good riddance. @JonHeyman Angels organization must not have any Rivercats fans. Giants dodged a bullet on that one. Good riddance.

Rob Whitehead @rwhitehead214 @JonHeyman Damn it Jon. Everytime you report news about the Angels I get sad @JonHeyman Damn it Jon. Everytime you report news about the Angels I get sad 😭

Gary Sanchez should welcome opportunity to sign with Angels and redeem himself

The Los Angeles Angels' situation is a godsend for catcher Gary Sanchez. as it will give him an opportunity to redeem himself should they choose to sign him.

While Gary Sanchez is no longer the force he once was, there's no doubt that his talents can still be extracted from him under the right conditions. Despite what fans have to say, the current situation may be an opportunity for both the Angels and Sanchez to help each other in the MLB this year.

