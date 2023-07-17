Phil Nevin will definitely be frustrated as the Los Angeles Angels blew an easy victory against the Houston Astros. Houston overcame a four-run deficit to defeat the Angels 9-8 on Sunday night despite Shohei Ohtani's major league-leading 34th home run of the year.

Alex Bregman connected for a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning for his fourth hit of the game. Chas McCormick also hit two home runs.

Halos fans were disappointed in Nevin's management as they showed their reaction on Twitter.

"Phil Nevin couldn't manage a McDonald's properly let alone a Major League Baseball team," commented one furious fan while the other wrote: "Phil Nevin needs to be fired #PhilNevin."

"Phil Nevin should be fired immediately."

A fan pointed out the Angels' thrilling and historic win vs. the Astros on Saturday night and wrote that after this loss it has no meaning:

"As I said yesterday, if we lose today, last nights win is muted. This team sucks"

FIRE NEVIN ALREADY !!!!!

FIRE EVERYONE!!!! Trade EVERYONE!!! This is just flat out embarrassing!!!! This team is broken!!! Can’t hit can’t hit worst manager in the sport! This is just sad!

Trey Cabbage of Los Angeles had three hits and two RBIs in his debut in the big leagues. Taylor Ward's bases-clearing double in the seventh inning helped the Angels increase their advantage to 7-3 after Mike Moustakas' solo shot in the second inning.

However, it was insufficient, as the Halos have now lost seven straight home series versus AL West foes. Additionally, it stopped them from building on their Saturday night victory of 13-12 over 10 innings.

LA Angels fans have lost patience with Phil Nevin

This was not the first time when Phil Nevin blew a good game. He lost another easy victory against the Kansas City Royals in April too. The Royals won the game 11-8 with a late ninth-inning comeback. Nevin was criticized for his actions and fans asked for replacements.

Seattle v Los Angeles

After the poor management, Nevin now has many questions to respond to.

