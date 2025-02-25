Angels flamethrower Ben Joyce makes fearless prediction after last year’s 105.5 mph heat vs Dodgers' Tommy Edman

Last year in the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Angels reliever Ben Joyce was all fired up after he struck out Tommy Edman with a 105.5 mph heater. This was the fastest pitch recorded for a strikeout since pitch tracking began in 2008.

The strikeout ended the ninth inning for the Dodgers, who rallied back in the 10th inning against reliever Roansy Contreras to take a 6-2 win. The Angels couldn't cover the deficit in the loss; however, Joyce had everyone chirping about his insane pitch.

On Monday, during an appearance on The Chris Rose Rotation, Joyce made his feelings known about the pitch he threw in September.

"I wouldn't say it felt different. I know I had just a little more adrenaline," Joyce said (14:12). "That's obviously a fun series to play in—Anaheim or LA—because, I mean, you can see in the background, the crowd is awesome.

"It feels like—especially playing in Dodger Stadium—is awesome, but playing at home feels like an even bigger adrenaline rush with all the fans there. I think that's the only difference I felt—I was just a little more amped up than usual."

The host asked Joyce if he could reach 107 mph on the radar, to which the reliever boldly said:

"I do. I really do. It's weird to say, but I don't see why not."

However, when asked about the possibility of 110 mph, Joyce got candid as he said:

"I don't know about that. Well, we'll see. We'll start with 107 and work from there."

Ben Joyce gets a nod from legendary closer

The LA Angels signed former Dodgers iconic closer Kenley Jansen on a one-year, $10-million deal just before the start of spring training.

Jansen is expected to work closely with Ben Joyce who is looking like the best big thing among relievers. Just like how Janses received mentorship from veteran relievers such as J.P. Howell, Jamey Wright, Jonathan Broxton, Brandon League and Brian Wilson, the veteran closer wants to reciprocate for Joyce.

“I learned from the guys who did it before me — now I have a little experience, and I’m gonna share my wisdom with him,” Jansen said of Ben Joyce. “This kid is special. He’s throwing 105 mph. He’s fearless, and that’s what we need. Anything I can do to help make him better, I’m going to do.”

Jansen wants Joyce to learn how to read the situation on top of some meaningful insights to get an edge over the hitters down the stretch. Ben Joyce will be soaking in all the experience as he looks forward to an important year with the Angels.

