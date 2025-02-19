Angels GM sheds light on Mike Trout’s mindset following shift from center to right field 

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout is committed to staying healthy in 2025. After a series of injuries over the past four to five years which has restricted his ability to play a full season, the outfielder has finally come to terms that to extend his career, he'll have to move to corner outfield, which is a relatively easier position than centerfield, and play DH for more than 1/3rd of the games.

That's the plan Angels' coaching staff and trainers have for him at the moment. Trout, who played only 29 games last year, suffered a meniscus tear in his knee which ruled him out for the season.

During a conversation with MLB Network, Angels General Manager Perry Minasian spoke about Trout's mindset coming into Spring Training camp.

"We have some players with something to prove," Minasian said. "First and foremost, you're talking about Mike Trout. Mike Trout has come into camp in great shape — he's got a chip on his shoulder. He has something to prove. Obviously, for us to go where we want to go, we need a healthy Mike Trout.

"I joke — people have asked me over the last couple of days, 'What was your conversation like regarding the move to right field?' Mike Trout would put on catching gear if you asked him. That's the type of person he is," he added.

Mike Trout shows complete commitment to stay fit in 2025

Mike Trout came into Spring Training camp this year with one objective in mind: Stay fit and help the Angels make the postseason.

For that, he confirmed to reporters that he would play any position the management and coaching staff wanted him to.

"I knew it was coming ...I just wanna be on the field," Trout said via TheMirror.com about moving to right field. "It's gonna be fun. I'll enjoy it. Like I told them, I'm gonna go out there and just be as comfortable as I can. If I need to get early work, just to work on some things, get more comfortable, I'll do that ...I don't think it's gonna be a crazy transition. If it can save my legs a little bit, I'll do it."

Following a 63-99 record, the Angels made moves this offseason, but whether or not it will be enough to make the postseason, only time will tell.

