  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • Angels GM sheds light on Mike Trout’s mindset following shift from center to right field 

Angels GM sheds light on Mike Trout’s mindset following shift from center to right field 

By Krutik Jain
Modified Feb 19, 2025 02:22 GMT
MLB: Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels - Source: Imagn
Angels GM sheds light on Mike Trout’s mindset following shift from center to right field - Source: Imagn

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout is committed to staying healthy in 2025. After a series of injuries over the past four to five years which has restricted his ability to play a full season, the outfielder has finally come to terms that to extend his career, he'll have to move to corner outfield, which is a relatively easier position than centerfield, and play DH for more than 1/3rd of the games.

Ad

That's the plan Angels' coaching staff and trainers have for him at the moment. Trout, who played only 29 games last year, suffered a meniscus tear in his knee which ruled him out for the season.

During a conversation with MLB Network, Angels General Manager Perry Minasian spoke about Trout's mindset coming into Spring Training camp.

"We have some players with something to prove," Minasian said. "First and foremost, you're talking about Mike Trout. Mike Trout has come into camp in great shape — he's got a chip on his shoulder. He has something to prove. Obviously, for us to go where we want to go, we need a healthy Mike Trout.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I joke — people have asked me over the last couple of days, 'What was your conversation like regarding the move to right field?' Mike Trout would put on catching gear if you asked him. That's the type of person he is," he added.

Mike Trout shows complete commitment to stay fit in 2025

Mike Trout came into Spring Training camp this year with one objective in mind: Stay fit and help the Angels make the postseason.

Ad

For that, he confirmed to reporters that he would play any position the management and coaching staff wanted him to.

"I knew it was coming ...I just wanna be on the field," Trout said via TheMirror.com about moving to right field. "It's gonna be fun. I'll enjoy it. Like I told them, I'm gonna go out there and just be as comfortable as I can. If I need to get early work, just to work on some things, get more comfortable, I'll do that ...I don't think it's gonna be a crazy transition. If it can save my legs a little bit, I'll do it."

Following a 63-99 record, the Angels made moves this offseason, but whether or not it will be enough to make the postseason, only time will tell.

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी