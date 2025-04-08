Los Angeles Angels legend Vladimir Guerrero took to social media to share his thoughts after his superstar son, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., signed a massive contract extension with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The senior Vladimir Guerrero dropped the following heartfelt post, congratulating his beloved son on his 14-year, $500 million extension.

Here’s a look at the post:

The post is a slideshow depicting Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and his Hall of Fame father as the junior Vladimir Guerrero grew up.

In the caption, the Angels’ Hall of Famer wrote:

“My son, you dreamed of this moment since you were a child and today, through your hard work and faith, you’ve made it. This contract is the result of years of sacrifice and determination. As your father, I couldn’t be prouder. May God bless and guide you always.”

The touching comments underscore the pride sweeping the Guerrero family on this momentous occasion. Now, it remains to be seen if Vladimir Guerrero Jr. can join his father in Cooperstown once his playing days are over.

The story behind Blue Jays’ superstar’s iconic photo

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and his relationship with his Hall of Fame father go well beyond sharing the same passion for baseball. The Blue Jays star shares an iconic photo with his legendary father in Montreal Expos’ uniforms.

The senior Guerrero played for the Montreal Expos from 1996 to 2003. In his final game in Montreal, the crowd at Olympic Stadium gave Guerrero Sr. a standing ovation. Joining him on the field was his son, Vladimir Jr.

According to a Sportsnet piece chronicling the life and times of the Guerreros, Vladimir Sr. urged his son to take off his helmet and wave to the crowd. There, a legendary photograph was born.

Here’s a look at the iconic photo as shared on Vladimir Senior’s IG profile:

Angels legend Vladimir Guerrero shares feelings after Blue Jays superstar son signs $500M contract extension - Source: IG

It’s worth pointing out that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was born in Montreal, making him a Canadian citizen. As such, his ties to Canada and the Blue Jays organization prompted him to sign in Toronto for the remainder of his baseball career.

While Vladimir Jr. may be a legend in Toronto, his beginnings will always be in Montreal. The Expos left Montreal in 2004 to become the Washington Nationals. Until there is another MLB franchise in Montreal, the Blue Jays will be Vladimir Jr.’s hometown team.

