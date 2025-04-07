Angels' Logan O'Hoppe makes history with home run spree, joining Yankees legend with 13 World Series titles

The Los Angeles Angels made it two wins in two with a 6-2 win on Sunday to claim the three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians. Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe reached an impressive milestone during the series finale.

Logan O'Hoppe came into Sunday's clash having gone deep in the last three games and the 25-year-old catcher continued his hot streak in the series finale, hitting a solo homer in the second inning.

He became the first catcher in the Angels' franchise history to hit a home run in four consecutive games. While the record was impressive on it's own, Angels broadcaster Trent Rush highlighted another O'Hoppe record that saw his name alongside New York Yankees icon Yogi Berra.

"So Logan O’Hoppe is the youngest AL catcher to homer in 4 straight since YOGI BERRA!" Rush wrote on X.

Yogi Berra is widely regarded as one of the greatest catchers in MLB history. He played 18 of his 19 seasons with the Yankees, winning a record 10 World Series titles. Following his retirement, Berra added another three World Series titles as a coach (two with the Yankees and one with the Mets).

The Angels have won three consecutive series on the back of Logan O'Hoppe's hot production at the plate. The Angels catcher is slashing .345/.367/.862 with nine RBIs and a team-leading five home runs.

Logan O'Hoppe reacts to hot streak at the plate in Angels' record start

Following the win on Sunday, Logan O'Hoppe expressed his delight in contributing to the team's win.

“It's pretty cool,” O’Hoppe said. “Happy it came with a win. It's pretty fun to be a part of this group, and we're coming back and stringing at-bats together like this.”

He had a similar start to his campaign last year, going deep 14 times in the first 83 games of the season. However, his productivity declined in the latter half of the season, with the Angels posting one of the worst records in franchise history.

“Honestly, I think it's a process,” O’Hoppe said on his hot start this year. “I'm just working on it every day. I don't feel like things are going well or bad. I feel very neutral. It’s about not getting too high or too low.

I think we all saw last year the down a bit, obviously. Now we're seeing the good of it, but it's the same approach. You know? We're trying to keep an even wavelength, not trying to be too up and down with it.”

The Angels have equalled their best start to a season after improving to a 6-3 record following Saturday's win. They'll start a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday with hopes of continuing their solid start.

