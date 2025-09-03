Angels’ manager gives crucial update on Mike Trout’s skin infection 

Mike Trout was a scratch for the LA Angels against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday due to a skin infection. The news caught many off guard as Trout was set to bat third as the designated hitter.

After the team's 5-1 win, manager Ray Montgomery called the development "one of those weird things that crept up on him today." Trout is currently listed as day-to-day, and he'll be reevaluated for his condition on Wednesday.

"It was one of those weird things that crept up on him today," Montgomery said postgame via MLB.com. "We'll reevaluate it [Wednesday] and see what's going on."

Trout's absence was filled by shifting Jo Adell from right field to serve as the designated hitter, while Chris Taylor was added in right field.

Despite Trout's absence, the Angels were able to win the game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, 5-1. Starting pitcher Mitch Farris threw five innings for just one earned run on three hits and two walks, along with three strikeouts. The Angels bullpen did well to now allow any runs in the final four innings, thanks to Jose Fermin, Reid Detmers, Luis Garcia and Kenley Jansen.

Meanwhile, on offense, Adell contributed with a home run and two RBIs, while Oswald Peraza and Bryce Teodosio also contributed with an RBI each.

Mike Trout is nearing a milestone of 400 home runs

Mike Trout is closing in on yet another major milestone. He is just two home runs away from reaching 400 home runs, which would place him among the game's most elite hitters.

If Trout reaches 400 home runs, he will become the 58th player in MLB history to achieve the feat. Moreover, he will be one of just 20 to hit their first 400 with a single franchise. Dave Winfield (1991) and Vladimir Guerrero (2009) are the only Angels hitters to have reached that milestone.

However, of late, Trout is not in his best stretch, hitting only .214 in August with only one home run in his last 84 plate appearances. It remains to be seen how long it will take for him to hit home run No. 400.

