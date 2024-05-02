Angels News: Veteran slugger Aaron Hicks released one day after Mike Trout’s injury 

The Los Angeles Angels made a swift change to their team by releasing outfielder Aaron Hicks, just one day after losing star player Mike Trout to a torn meniscus. Hicks, who was designated for assignment earlier this week, failed to meet expectations during his short stint with the Angels.

Despite a promising performance with the Baltimore Orioles last season, where he posted a .275/.381/.425 slash line in 65 games, Hicks struggled to find his rhythm with the Angels. As a batter, the 34-year-old had a terrible time in Anaheim. He hit .140 with a .222 on-base percentage and a .193 slugging percentage.

These numbers are even worse than his underwhelming stats with the New York Yankees prior to his release last year.

Kevin Pillar has been called to step up following designation for assignment by White Sox

Hick’s release comes amid a number of changes to the Angels’ outfield, with Kevin Pillar stepping in on a major league deal following his recent designation for assignment by the Chicago White Sox. Pillar is set to provide support to the new starting trio of Taylor Ward, Mickey Moniak and Jo Adell at Angel Stadium.

The move not only highlights the Los Angeles Angels’ swift response to Trout’s injury but also underscores the team’s willingness to make changes in pursuit of strengthening their roster. With Hicks now in free agency, any team looking to add depth to their outfield could benefit from his services at a low cost, since the Yankees are still paying him most of his salary.

The Angels are still getting used to playing without Mike Trout for yet another long stretch and will try to find security in their outfield rotation. The release of Hicks marks a change in strategy as they continue to adapt and grow throughout the season.

