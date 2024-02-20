"It's a no from me" - Angels star Mike Trout's wife Jessica bucks the trend as millennial fashion for capris resurfaces

Mike Trout's wife Jessica is quite well-versed in online fashion trends. However, she doesn't shy away from calling out certain styles. On Monday, Jessica reacted to the millennial fashion trend for capris which has recently resurfaced. It's safe to say that she didn't like what she saw.

Jessica posted the video clip of the trend on her Instagram story and wrote:

"It's a no from me"

Image Credits - Jessica Trout Instagram

Here is the video of the clip that drew ire from Jessica:

Jessica and Mike were childhood sweethearts and began dating after meeting at a Spanish class at New Jersey's Millville Senior High School. They also attended their senior prom as a couple in 2009.

While Mike was a standout baseball prospect, Jessica played collegiate field hockey for the LVC Dutchmen. Reports also claim that their love for sports brought them even closer.

Mike and Jessica had a winter wedding as they exchanged vows on Dec. 9, 2017, in Allentown, New Jersey. Following their wedding, the couple spent their honeymoon in Hawaii and Bora Bora.

Jessica and Mike became parents for the first time on July 30, 2020, when they welcomed their son Beckham into the world.

A look at Mike Trout's MLB stats and career honors

Los Angeles Angels hitter Mike Trout

The Los Angeles Angels selected Mike Trout in the first round of the 2009 MLB draft. He made his debut for the team in July 2011.

Across 13 seasons with the Angels so far, Trout has recorded a staggering 1,624 hits and 940 home runs with a batting average of .301. The hitter has also posted 206 stolen bases in 1,489 games.

Trout has earned 11-time All-Star honors and has won nine Silver Slugger awards. He has also won three MVP awards and received the iconic Hank Aaron Award twice.

During the 2023 MLB season, Trout racked up 81 hits and 18 home runs across 82 games for the Angels. However, despite his showings, Los Angeles was unable to qualify for the playoffs, finishing fourth in the AL West with a 73-89 record.

Given that Shohei Ohtani departed the Angels for cross-town rivals the LA Dodgers this winter, expectations are not high for the Halos. Nonetheless, Trout and the team will be aiming to make a run for the postseason in 2024.

