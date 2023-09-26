When fans of the future look back on the legendary career of Mike Trout, 2023 will not be a highlight. A player who has oft been referred to as one of the best in the world just couldn't get it doing this season, and the same can be said of his team.

With a record of 70-87, the Los Angeles Angels will miss the MLB postseason for the 10th straight year. While frustration, despair and confusion have been familiar emotions for fans, uncertainty now defines the psyche of the Angels' faithful.

"An emotional Mike Trout talks about his season and getting ready for the spring" - Bally Sports West

In addition to Trout, the team boasts Shohei Ohtani. A once-in-a-generation two-way star, many expect Ohtani to capture the AL MVP this season. Despite not having played in a game since the beginning of September, Ohtani continues to lead MLB in home runs, walks, on base percentage, and total bases. Additionally, he was dominant as a pitcher, amassing an ERA just over 3.

However, Ohtani's contract will expire at the end of the season. Many feel as though his future with the Los Angeles Angels is already over. Expected to entertain offers of up to $500 million, Ohtani is as good as gone in the eyes of many Angels fans.

In a recent interview for the New York Post, Mike Trout was asked to give his thoughts regarding Ohtani's destination for the 2024 season. While many expected Trout to shed light on the uncertain question, the three-time MVP admitted that he was as clueless as everyone else:

"I think just give him his privacy. It’s his decision. He’s going to do what’s right for him. We’ll see how that goes"

As mentioned, 2023 is a season that Mike Trout will be happy to forget. While injuries limited him to just 82 games so far, the 32-year-old is hitting .263/.367/.490 with 18 home runs and 44 RBIs. In addition to these numbers representing the worst season of his career, the Angels sit, shamefully, in the AL West's fourth spot, 18.5 games behind the Texas Rangers.

Mike Trout could soon be following in Ohtani's footsteps

With Ohtani's departure, the Angels will need to take a long look in the mirror, and determine appropriate next steps. Trout's 2019 12-year, $426.5 million contract eats up a gargantuan amount of payroll space for the Angels. This, combined with the fact that Trout obviously wants to win a World Series, may be enough justification to say that his days with the Angels are numbered.