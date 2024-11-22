"Angels were trying to get Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, Anthony Rendon to playoffs" - LA analyst laments franchise's missteps after young outfielder DFA

The LA Angels made significant roster changes on Tuesday, involving infielder Matthew Lugo, left-handed pitcher Jack Dashwood, outfielder Jordyn Adams and infielder Eric Wagaman. The club designated Adams and Wagaman for assignment to clear spots on the 40-man roster for Lugo and Dashwood, protecting them from the Rule 5 Draft.

Among these moves, the decision on Adams drew attention, as he was the 17th pick in the 2018 draft. The 25-year-old has appeared in just 28 big league games over the past two seasons, batting .176. Even in the minors, his performance has been mediocre at best, with a career slash line of .252/.333/.377 over six seasons.

The struggles of the former first-round pick prompted criticism from Angels analysts Jon and Mike Frisch, who questioned how the organization managed Adams during the last five years.

"I don't think this is Jordan Adams's fault. If the Angels had chosen to let the kids play — if they had done in 2024 what they should have done back in 2021 — Jordan Adams would have more than 78 Major League at-bats," Jon said on the "Locked on Angels" podcast (16:32 mark).

While Jon acknowledged that Adams' performance has been subpar, he placed much of the blame on the Angels, accusing them of prioritizing short-term goals over the player's development.

"If the Angels had stopped the nonsense they were doing—trying to get Trout, Ohtani nand Rendon to the playoffs without considering a realistic long-term future—things might have been different," Jon added. "I get why they were focused on that, but if they had been more forward-thinking, Jordan Adams wouldn’t have ended up with a measly 78 Major League at-bats.

"If they’d implemented the 2024 game plan earlier—let the kids play, brought in someone like Ron Washington sooner—things could have been very different. The timeline for the Angels’ future would have been pushed up, and Jordan Adams might have had a much bigger role."

What are the Angels' offseason plans?

What’s done is done, and the Angels are on the clock. With Mike Trout reaffirming his commitment to winning a World Series in Anaheim, the club is under pressure to assemble a roster capable of reaching the postseason.

MLB.com’s Rhett Bollinger reported that Angels ownership is committed to strengthening the roster and remaining competitive next season.

The team needs All-Star-caliber players, particularly in the infield and starting rotation. This offseason presents a prime opportunity, with a host of top free agents available, including Corbin Burnes, Alex Bregman, Pete Alonso, Max Fried, Blake Snell and Jack Flaherty.

However, owner Arte Moreno may be hesitant to issue large contracts, as significant portions of the payroll are already tied up in Anthony Rendon and Mike Trout.

This means the Angels will need to strategize carefully, aiming to acquire quality players at bargain prices.

