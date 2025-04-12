Angels vs. Astros: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 12, MLB 2025

The Los Angeles Angels' run of fine form came to a screeching halt during Game 1 of their three-game series against the Astros in Houston. The Astros utterly dominated visitors as they smashed three home runs, including a grand slam.

Before the contest, the Halos owned the second-best win percentage in the American League. Time will tell if it's just a minor dink in their growth as a team or a momentum breaker that would have long-term repercussions.

Angels vs Astros recent form and records

With the loss against the Astros, the Halos' record stand at 8-5. They still own the second place in the AL West on the back of their recent impressive performances excluding the clobbering at the hands of the Astros.

The 'Stros, meanwhile, improve to 6-7 after a rough start to the season. Their groundbreaking win featured a rare feat that they haven't done since their dominant ways in the late 2010's. For the first time since 2019, the Astros sent nine batters each to the plate in consecutive innings when they exhausted the lineup in both the fifth and sixth innings of yesterday's game.

Players to watch

Starting pitchers

LAA: Tyler Anderson (0-0, 4.50 ERA), HOU: Ryan Gusto (1-0, 1.13 ERA)

Must-watch Hitters

Los Angeles Angels

At the time of writing, three-time MVP Mike Trout is tied for the major league home run lead with six home runs. The modern-day icon has remained relatively healthy and is mashing balls this year. Along with Trout's six home runs are 12 RBIs on 29 base hits and an OPS of .926.

Angels vs Astros baseball betting odds

Saturday, 4/12 Money Line Run Spread Total Runs LAA +135 +1.5, -163 O 8.5, -134 HOU -147 -1.5, +133 U 8.5, +110

Angels vs Astros expert picks and game prediction

The Halos were utterly overwhelmed in Game 1 of the series. Apart from Trout, Jo Adell and Jorge Soler, the team's bats failed to deliver against their AL West nemesis. Known as one of most brilliant minds in baseball, skipper Ron Washington should cook something up to avoid replicating what happened yesterday.

As for Houston, they just need to exactly replicate their aggressive approach. The offense produced three home runs that included, Cam Smith's inaugural MLB home run, a grand slam by Yanier Diaz and looked like the powerhouse Astros squads that preceded them in the late 2010's during the contest.

Expect fireworks to fly in Space City between the two AL West teams as they fight for position in the now-competitive division.

Run Line: -1.5, +133

Total Runs: O 8.5, -134

Prediction: HOU win, 9-6

