Yankees legend Derek Jeter drops hilarious 1-word reaction to daughters' creative face art on his face

After excelling in baseball and ending his career following a solid run, Hall of Famer Derek Jeter has become a prominent businessman. Jeter is involved in multiple business ventures that keep him busy most of the time.

During his free time, Jeter relaxes at home, spending quality time with his children. On Monday, he shared an adorable moment with his children on his Instagram.

Derek Jeter posted a picture of himself, with more than half of his face covered in paint and doodles—a masterpiece created by his daughters. Jeter can be seen in a black hoodie, folding his arms while proudly flaunting his children’s art skills.

“Perfection!!!” he captioned the post.

The former New York Yankees player has been married to Hannah Davis Jeter since 2016. Throughout their happy married life, they have shared four children. Their eldest daughter, Bella Raine, was born in August 2017. Their second daughter, Story Grey Jeter, was born in January 2019.

In December 2021, the couple welcomed another baby girl, River Rose Jeter, and in May 2023, they had their youngest, a son named Kaius Green Jeter.

Derek Jeter’s wife Hannah became candid on her desire for her kids to live a normal life

Former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter is one of the most prominent names in baseball. Celebrities of such stature often see their children defined by their legacy.

However, Jeter’s wife, Hannah, has expressed her desire for their children to live a normal life. She candidly discussed this in 2017, writing (via The Players' Tribune):

"We want our kids' lives to be as 'normal' as possible. They're going to be born into such an extraordinary situation. They're going to have to be some strong little people.”

"We don't want them to be defined by their dad's name - for them, we want him to just be 'Dad.' That will be the piece of him they'll have that the rest of the world doesn't. It will be special, and it will be theirs."

Derek Jeter had a stellar career in baseball, with 14 All-Star selections, five World Series championships, five Gold Glove awards and five Silver Slugger awards.

