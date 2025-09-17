  • home icon
  "Another community queen crushing life" - Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro expresses gratitude to her stylist for hair transformation

"Another community queen crushing life" - Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro expresses gratitude to her stylist for hair transformation

By Harshita Jain
Published Sep 17, 2025 15:47 GMT
NCAA Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Championship - St. Johns vs Creighton - Source: Imagn
NCAA Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Championship - St. Johns vs Creighton (image credit: IMAGN)

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, showed off her new hair and transformation, and appreciated her hairstylist, Celina. She and Celina shared a post featuring the fitness influencer's hair extension look on Instagram.

"A common misconception is that extensions are only for fine or thin hair," Celina wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. "In reality, extensions can be customized for all hair types even thick hair.
"With the right method and placement, they add seamless length, volume, and styling versatility while keeping your natural hair healthy. ... If you know @jac_lynfit, you already know she has gorgeous thick hair, but we wanted to give her some extra length… and just look at the transformation!"
Cordeiro dropped a heartfelt comment.

"Just another community queen crushing life. You’re amazing, Celina. Thank you so much. 💛💛," Cordeiro wrote.
Alex Rodriguez&#039;s girlfriend ,Jaclyn ,expresses gratitude to her stylist .(@jac_lyfit/Instagram)
Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend ,Jaclyn ,expresses gratitude to her stylist .(@jac_lyfit/Instagram)

Rodriguez's girlfriend also posted a promotional Instagram story on Wednesday. She advertised her next JacFit bootcamp on Oct. 18. She offers limited spots, and the registration mail ID was mentioned. The story featured a black JacFit-labeled water bottle on a basketball court floor.

The bottle included a fitness slogan: "5 AM CLUB—GYM IS MY KIND OF THERAPY."

"Need a reset? MIND BODY & SOUL?" Cordeiro wrote.
Alex Rodriguez&#039;s girlfriend Jaclyn shared her bootcamp post.(@jac_lyfit/Instagram)
Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn shared her bootcamp post.(@jac_lyfit/Instagram)

Alex Rodriguez reshared his girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro's bootcamp with Timberwolves dancers

Jaclyn Cordeiro shared a clip on her Instagram on Tuesday about the boot camp for Minnesota Timberwolves dancers at Target Center. She arranged it along with the JacFit team.

The clip featured her motivating the dancers and also led fitness drills. Cordeiro expressed her gratitude for being part of the community and promoting health and wellness. She also highlighted her nursing background in women's health, noting that she can offer answers to any health-related question.

"Court’s ours. Energy’s ours. JACFIT bootcamp turned all the way UP @wolvesdancers," Cordeiro wrote.
Her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, reshared the post on his Instagram.

Alex Rodriguez reshared his girlfriend Jaclyn&#039;s post.(@Arod/Instagram)
Alex Rodriguez reshared his girlfriend Jaclyn's post.(@Arod/Instagram)

Cordeiro is a certified fitness trainer who actively posts her workout routines on her social media platforms. With Rodriguez and Cordeiro sharing a passion for fitness and wellness, they continue to support and motivate each other.

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

