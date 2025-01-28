"Another move that does nothing", "Finally someone that isn't 35" - Fans react as Orioles sign Dylan Carlson for $975,000

The Baltimore Orioles have made a move in the free agent market, signing outfielder Dylan Carlson to a one-year contract worth $975,000. The O's announced the signing through their X handle on Monday.

The deal, which includes a $25,000 bonus if Carlson reaches 200 plate appearances, has had diverse reactions among fans as they showed a mix of concern and optimism.

"Another move that does nothing for us," another fan remarked.

"WE NEED PITCHERS, NOT ANOTHER OUTFILEDER," one fan wrote.

"I dont understand this team sometimes lol," one fan said.

Despite some fans voicing their displeasure with the signing of Dylan Carlson, there were pockets of fans who appreciated the move.

"Lot of potential here, I like the pickup," one fan wrote.

"Confused by this signing but it could work," another fan said.

"Finally someone that isn't 35...," one fan remarked.

The Baltimore Orioles' offseason has been a bumpy ride, with some big blows along the way

After reaching the postseason for the second straight season in 2024, the Orioles are once again trying to compete in 2025. However, they are going through a very difficult process of rebuilding their team, as they face huge challenges in the form of the loss of important players like Corbin Burnes and Anthony Santander due to free agency.

The Arizona Diamondbacks secured the signature of Burnes, while the Toronto Blue Jays capitalized on Santander's situation.

At just 26 years old, Dylan Carlson joins a young batting lineup of the Orioles for the 2025 season that includes the likes of Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson and Jackson Holliday.

The former first-round draft pick showed promise early in his career, hitting 18 home runs in his first full season with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2021. However, his performance has dipped in recent years, with a .209 batting average and only three home runs in 96 games split between the Cardinals and Tampa Bay Rays in 2024.

With that being the case, it will be interesting to see how the recent signing of Carlson will impact the rest of the offseason for the Orioles after all their struggles so far to build a competitive roster for the upcoming 2025 season.

